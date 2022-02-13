Big plans for The Buck: New ownership, new ideas aim to reinvigorate Lancaster County motor sports destination

A truck come through the mud bog pit during the opening night of the 2015 season at The Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, April 25, 2015. People filled the stands on a chilly night to see professional and amateur Tuff Truck and Mud Bog competitors.
There’s something symbolic about the car that crashed to the ground at midnight after being dangled 200 feet above Buck Motorsports Park on New Year’s Eve.
“Smashing a car is so normal to us,” said Zane Rettew, the southern end facility’s owner. “Sometimes I have to step back from the table and think, ‘Man, the family who doesn’t live this life? Something like this they’re going to remember for the rest of their life.’ ”
That realization is somewhat central to the business plan of Rettew and his wife, Lindsey. The monster truck-driving duo bought the Providence Township park — “The Buck” — last year and made their official debut as owners on New Year’s Eve. They’re hoping to retain loyal Buck Motorsports enthusiasts while attracting spectators who don’t have motor oil coursing through their veins.
“We want our schedule to be so different, so that there are events that suit everybody,” Rettew said. “That’s sort of the goal.”
For example? The Buck will bring back rodeos June 18.
Many of the people who have long gathered on weekends beneath the bright lights off Route 272 are a tight-knit crew, but Rettew said it’s wrong to assume they’d resist new faces.
“What everybody that already comes here wants is for this place to stay what it is,” he said. “And they all know that for this to expand — to have nicer concession buildings, everything nicer for them — then we need more people to come here.”
Building boom
Total Buck attendance in 2021 was estimated at about 90,000, Rettew said. He’s hoping to bump that to 125,000 this year. He’s increasing the lineup from 21 events to 27.
“It already gets great crowds. But we want bigger crowds.”
To land those, he must attract the right drivers, and that means navigating the various needs, histories and personalities of each Buck Motorsports subset: tractor guys, diesel drivers or the monster truck crew.
“The Buck means a lot of different things to different people, which is what makes it such a unique venue,” said Lexy Droz, publisher of Demolition Derby Life magazine. “For those of us involved in the derby community that are also a part of the local area, we certainly think about the derby when we think about The Buck.”
Droz, 21, of Oxford, Chester County, was the only female competitor in the first all-classic muscle car derby to be included in the national level Sanfilippo Smash in New York. She’s never competed at The Buck, but she grew up watching her father demolishing cars there.
“After years of what I would consider successful events, based on the packed stands and decent car counts, it is evident that there is certainly a place and a market for the derby at The Buck,” Droz said in an email.
Droz said Buck prize money is considerably less than at many national events that pay between $10,000 and $25,000 for winning in a single class and therefore attract hundreds of competitors who pour thousands of dollars into their builds.
While the demolition derby prize money amounts are not yet listed for the 2022 Buck season, the weekly purse for a first-prize finish in the other events range from $175 to $1,500 plus trophies.
Still, Droz said, The Buck offers an opportunity for newcomers to get a shot and to face higher-level competitors who, for one reason or another, prefer lower-stakes settings. Hometown rivalries can also make for more entertaining on-track action, she said.
Droz said she views the change in Buck ownership as “both exciting and scary,” and said she wishes the Rettews well.
“It is very important for the survival of the demolition derby as a whole that the local tracks (are) alive and well as they are the front line of introducing the magic of the sport to the everyday person,” she said.
Rettew feels that weight.
He said he also feels a tremendous responsibility to the owners who came before him — most recently Mike Hoff and Mike’s wife, Joyce, who had it for 33 years.
There’s financial pressure, too.
Real estate records indicate that the Rettews spent $1.6 million for the 29-acre parcel. But that was just part of the deal, Rettew said. They also had to pay for The Buck business and its assets. Rettew said he’d leave it up to Hoff to decide whether he wanted to disclose that price. Hoff declined to do so.
“This parcel is only good for us if we also got The Buck identity,” Rettew said. “Likewise, you don’t just buy The Buck assets, move these bleachers and start it somewhere else where it’s cheaper. They go together.”
Everyone knows the name
Buck Motorsports Park officially has a Quarryville address, but no locals consider it there. In casual conversation, “The Buck” is more of a geographically nebulous area from which Buck Motorsports gets — and arguably now lends — its name.
Long before cars, Buck was a crossroads village. Stanley White and Mike Roth included it in a 500-page book about southern end general merchandise stores.
The story goes that the village was named for a small hotel on what is now Route 272, just north of today’s Buck Beverage, White said.
“Established sometime around 1808, a skull of a buck was mounted on a tall pole outside,” he said. “It is difficult to say whether the skull was put up because of the name of the tavern or vice versa.”
Forrest Bernard hails from Virginia and took a job as assistant general manager at the motor sports park after working with the Rettews on past events. He said he was shocked when he went to pick up parts in Maryland and someone who heard he was in Lancaster County asked: “Where are you in relation to The Buck?”
Rettew laughed.
“I’ve tried explaining to him that until you live here, you don’t really understand what The Buck is,” he said. “It isn’t just a village in Lancaster County, Pa. When someone says, ‘The Buck,’ they’re talking about the place you’re sitting right now.”
Five-year plan
Specifically, the Rettews and Bernard were bundled in coats, spread out across a table working on their laptops in an original, simple block building that for years handled tickets, competitor sign-in, housed the Hoffs’ office and offered merchandise on the porch.
That building has since been demolished. A shiny new red one nearby is taking its place. Cue the additional costs.
“Just to put new aluminum bleachers on one side we’re looking at three-quarters of a million dollars,” Rettew said.
New ones on the announcer side are part of a five-year plan.
Rettew said he’s thankful for the deal that they got from the Hoffs.
“He could have made way more money than what we paid for it if someone like Amazon bought this place,” Rettew said. “He turned down offers.”
Other track owners have not.
Hoff said he turned down several offers from people who didn’t want his land for motor sports. He said he couldn’t sell toward that end. He’d watched what happened in Shartlesville, where Mountain Spring Arena made way for a warehouse.
“I saw that coming,” he said. “I didn’t want to get an offer that I couldn’t turn down.”
Hoff and his wife, who live in the Gettysburg area, were ready to slow down and spend more time in Florida. They worried over the years about finding an exit strategy. Hoff was thankful to find one in Rettew, who had been asking for years if he would consider a sale.
“It’s not like there’s someone standing on every street corner who wants to do this — and can do this,” Hoff said. “Zane’s got fresh ideas. ... It was time.”
Seeing how monster trucks are what got Rettew to where he is, he is working that angle hard. Four monster-truck events are slated for the 2022 Buck season.
Monster influence
Pennsylvania venues together hosted 66 monster truck races in 2021, according to the independent driver ranking system Monster Truck Racing Championship. Only three states hosted more, with 139 races in Texas, 87 in Florida and 71 in Ohio, according to MTROC.com
Brian Varmecky, a Mechanicsburg photographer and monster truck superfan of sorts, crunches stats for that site.
“Throughout Pennsylvania, whether it’s in the cities or out in the more rural areas, people like hands-on activities. They like being self-reliant,” Varmecky said. “And that translates well into the motor sports world.”
Monster trucks’ place in that world has changed.
“The sport has always had a sort of Jekyll and Hyde personality to it — between being more entertainment and being a real motor sport,” Varmecky said.
Varmecky cranks the stats to support and encourage the competitive side. MTROC’s final 2021 standings list more than 300 monster truck drivers, ranks 114 of those and places Rettew at No. 28. The top two spots went to Ryan and Adam Anderson, the sons of Grave Digger legend Dennis Anderson.
The Grave Digger brand — one of the names that was huge in the 37-year-old Varmecky’s youth — is now part of the Monster Jam conglomerate and as such won’t compete at places like The Buck, he said.
“Team Bigfoot is still around; they still come to The Buck,” Varmecky said. “Bigfoot is one of the names that people recognize aside from Grave Digger.”
Bounty Hunter is another big name to have showed at The Buck. Rettew actually drove a Bounty Hunter there in 2014 when frontman Jimmy Creten was dealing with a medical emergency.
“All monster truck people are pretty well friends. … I happened to be off that weekend and since I live, like, five minutes away, Jimmy called me and said, ‘Hey, you know this place. You know how tight it is. Saddle up,’ ” Rettew said. “So he paid me to drive Bounty Hunter here that weekend. It was fun.”
Rettew doesn’t appreciate comparisons to professional wrestling.
“Wrestling is scripted,” he said. “And although you can compare some things in the monster truck world to wrestling because it’s entertainment … it’s not rigged. We don’t have predetermined winners.”
A new rule book
Rules do matter, and they’re currently a hot topic among Buck competitors.
“Yes, eggshells would be a good word to describe it,” Rettew said. “But I don’t walk on eggshells.”
Consider mud bogs — a competition that looks exactly like it sounds and will be part of this year’s season opener April 23.
“In the early ’90s, you could really limit your rules, limit vehicles because mud-bogging was huge,” he said. “There were trucks everywhere, and you would have enough trucks here.”
He said that’s become harder as the competitor field has narrowed. So he’s changed the rules in consultation with his trusted technical team.
“We literally ripped up Mike’s old rulebook and started from the ground up. We … are going to allow mud trucks here that have way more power, way more speed than anything that’s been here for a long time,” he said. “And that is drawing people from New York and North Carolina.”
He said spectators will see a better mud bog show — and more mud flying — with 15 to 20 trucks in the high horsepower class compared to the half-dozen they’ve grown accustomed to.
Rettew realizes this isn’t sitting well with the shrinking number of veteran Buck boggers.
“Now they’re going to have to either give it everything they’ve got and hopefully come out a winner, or they’re going to have to upgrade their trucks,” Rettew said. Or they might not win.
“We didn’t do this to sabotage them,” Rettew added. “We brought a lot of them in because we wanted to hear their thoughts. But at the end of the day, their … opinions cannot hold Buck Motorsports’ future back.”
Youth movement
Yes, rules are changing for 2022 across all Buck categories.
Brandon Walton is happy about that. The 20-year-old demolition derby driver from Ephrata has spent countless hours at The Buck and on New Year’s Eve, took first place there in the V6 front-wheel-drive category.
“Zane understands. There’s so much technology that’s available now, and we want to be able to work with it,” Walton said.
Walton is hoping he will be able to bring some of the heavier derby car builds that he’s been able to run at other places across the country, but not at The Buck under Hoff’s rules. Rettew said exact rule changes for the derby are still being pinned down.
Walton and his brother Tyler, 21, travel to derbies across the country and grew up watching their dad, Gerald, compete at The Buck. The Waltons’ father said he appreciates the positive outlet derby provides. So does their mother, Dawn — though as a mom it can be hard to watch.
“It’s in their blood. It kept them busy. It kept them out of trouble,” she said. “Football in the fall. Lacrosse in the spring. And in the winter, they worked on their cars.”
Adding youth classes and introducing motor sports to a younger crowd is one place Rettew wants to leave his mark on The Buck. After visiting the track for years as a young child and later selling programs as a tween while his mother worked in concessions, Rettew competed in “tuff truck” events as a teen between school and shifts at a dairy farm.
Zane Rettew and Stinger fly high at Buck Motorsports Park last year.
