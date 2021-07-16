With its season on the line Friday night, Mountville needed a spark.

Alex Henriquez-Collado provided a fire.

Mountville’s ace was dominant against Donegal in the LNP Midget-Midget Tournament, striking out 13 batters and giving up just two hits and one walk.

Henriquez-Collado also got timely run support in a big fourth inning as Mountville scored five runs to rally for a 5-2 win — a win that forces a winner-take-all final Saturday afternoon for this year’s title.

Donegal struck first in the home half of the third inning at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field. Henriquez-Collado hit Donegal’s Jackson Nissley, who would go on to swipe second base.

Henriquez-Collado walked the very next batter, getting himself into the most trouble he would face all night.

Donegal cashed in on the free baserunners with a two-run double off the bat of leadoff hitter Carter Kroeck, scoring the first two runs of the game.

But Mountville — as it has done in almost every game in the tournament — scored instantly after it conceded runs.

Kieran Reihart started the Mountville half of the inning with a double. Second baseman Jaxsen Hulock followed with a bunt for a base hit. An overthrow from the Donegal pitcher allowed Reihart to score and Hulock to make his way to second.

Henriquez-Collado then supported his own cause with a single, driving in Hulock. He stole second base and then came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Braedon Eck, who went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Mountville ultimately put up five in the top of the fourth frame, and that was plenty for Henriquez-Collado.

After the big offensive inning, he locked in and retired the last nine batters he faced in order, striking out seven.

His fastball was overpowering, and he rode it the entire game, throwing the full six innings.

“It feels really amazing that I can throw strikes by trusting my teammates behind me on defense,” Henriquez-Collado said.

Mountville played an incredibly clean game, committing no errors, an improvement, as the Indians struggled with that part of their game early in the tournament.

“I hope that we pick up the sticks in the first inning and we get a lot of runs in to back up our starting pitching tomorrow,” Henriquez-Collado said.

“We still have a chance tomorrow to win the title,” Donegal coach Josh Nissley said. “We’ll come back ready to play.”

Because Donegal had been undefeated in the tournament to this point, the Indians must lose twice in order to be eliminated.

The rubber match for the championship will take place at noon Saturday back at Kunkle Field.