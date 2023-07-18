Lancaster reached Yeudy Garcia for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 9-3 win over Lexington in an Atlantic League game Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was the third straight win for the Barnstormers, who improved to 7-2 in the second half.

Melvin Mercedes drew a walk from Garcia (3-7) and advanced to second when Yeison Coca chopped a single off the glove of leaping third baseman Connor Owings. Andretty Cordero lined a single to center to load the bases, and Ariel Sandoval drew a walk to force home a run.

After an out, Joseph Carpenter drove home a pair with a double down the left-field line before Jack Conley walked to refill the bases. Shawon Dunston Jr. forced Sandoval at the plate for the second out, but Trace Loehr blooped a single into left to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Counter Clocks got back into the game against Jared Lakind (5-2) in the fourth. With two outs, Logan Brown smoked a triple off the fence in right-center and scored when Hector Roa beat out a dribbler toward third. In the fifth, Thomas Dillard drove in a run with a groundout.

Newcomer Chad Sedio doubled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilson Garcia as the Barnstormers reestablished control of the game with a 6-2 lead.

The Counter Clocks failed to pick up a hit in four innings against the Lancaster bullpen, but did score a run in the eighth on a passed ball. Lancaster scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.