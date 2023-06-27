Backyard basketball is reaching new heights.

The Besecker Basketball American League (BBAL), now in its third summer of existence, has already brought current and former hoopers from all over Lancaster County together.

Despite playing on a backyard court in Manheim Township, the rec league is as official as it gets.

Every team has custom logos, jerseys and merchandise. Every game is livestreamed. All statistics are recorded and posted to the league’s website and social media.

But over the last week, a TikTok made by a page called NoShorts, which is dedicated to content about Pennsylvania news, sports and food, pushed BBAL’s engagement to levels it hasn’t seen before.

As of Tuesday evening, the TikTok, which was posted on June 21, was at 2.3 million views and had over 260,000 likes.

The video introduced league founder Johnny Besecker and his basketball league, explaining the details of how the BBAL works and the many details that go into it.

Besecker said the video came together after his brother connected him with the owner of the NoShorts page, which has more than 229,000 followers on TikTok.

Once the video was posted, it immediately reached thousands of people.

“I kind of got a feeling that it was gonna blow up, because it got like 1,000 likes in 15 minutes,” Besecker said. “Just checking it throughout the day was pretty neat.”

The TikTok exposure was yet another step, albeit a giant one, in the overall growth of Besecker’s backyard rec league.

Just between the current season and last, the league grew from 80 to 130 players and expanded from eight to 10 teams.

“We have a lot more people stay around for the games, which is awesome,” Besecker said, comparing this summer’s season to last summer.

The social media boost from NoShorts’ TikTok sparked a massive interest around the area — and it now has Besecker expecting an even bigger jump in involvement for next year.

“It is a lot of hard work paying off, and now we have a lot more people showing interest,” Besecker said.

Over the past week, it got to the point that Besecker and others had to create a new link for players to register, as their direct messages on Instagram were flooded with interest.

“We’re already at 160 (players) registered … and that’s not even including people in the league currently,” Besecker said.

He also said the league’s Instagram account grew from around 700 followers to 17,000+ since the TikTok went viral.

“We’re probably going to end up doubling our amount of people playing,” Besecker said. “I wouldn’t be in this position, with this amount of followers coming, if it wasn’t for (the) video.”