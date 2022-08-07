To baseball fans, a stadium with a dirt diamond in the middle is a haven, an amusement park and a perfect spot for date night or family time; it’s an escape from the stress of the world. The Lancaster Barnstormers, according to their recent honor of being voted the Ballpark Digest’s Best MLB Partner League Ballpark for the third consecutive year, have cultivated Clipper Magazine Stadium to be a wonderful venue turned oasis.

“It just means a lot and shows how much this community really supports this stadium and what we’re trying to accomplish by being a great baseball park, but also being an awesome community center,” Barnstormers General Manager Michael Reynolds said.

When it comes to games and events at Clipper Magazine Stadium, Reynolds said the goal is to help people make memories.

“Whether you’re coming out with your family, whether you’re coming out with a sports team, your group of colleagues (or) just coming out for your first night, we try to make sure we have an environment of memory-making every single night,” Reynolds said.

On game days, the stadium has something to offer young and old, whether they are passionate baseball fans or casual observers looking for a fun day at the park. For the young ones, there’s a children’s park that’s home to an eye-catching carousel, which can be seen lit up and spinning at every game.

For mothers of the tiniest Barnstormers fans, there is the May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology Little Sluggers Dugout to provide comfort while nursing.

For adults who crave competitive action while the players work the field, there’s cornhole and outdoor games at the Capital Blue Cross Backyard, which is outfitted with colorful chairs and offers a different view of the field. The Subaru Outdoor Experience is another playful option, offering games such as Jenga.

Some suites are climate controlled, offering indoor or outdoor viewing with specialized food menus, while the Pinball Suite features pinball machines and Skee-Ball.

For foodies and beer enthusiasts, game days are perfect for indulgence. The signature Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck features almost 20 Pennsylvania brews on tap, including those from Tröegs Independent Brewing, Lancaster Brewing Co. and Black Forest Brewery. The concession stands house options that include Hess’s BBQ, Fuddruckers and other local choices.

Players love the stadium

The fans aren’t the only ones who enjoy the stadium; the players said they also appreciate having Clipper Magazine Stadium as their office.

“Everything is upkept,” Barnstormers left fielder Trayvon Robinson said. “Just beautiful. It’s all you want in a baseball field.”

Pitcher Chase Johnson said he appreciates how the fans make playing at the home stadium a special experience.

“The stadium is awesome,” Johnson said. “We always have a ton of fans at the games. I think it’s the best ballpark in the league. It’s always fun coming out and playing at home.”

Catcher Anthony Peroni noted the electric energy during game days while praising the staff that makes everything come together.

“The environment when there’s a game going on and the things they do between innings and the advertisements ... live up to the hype,” Peroni said.

Although the stadium is most associated with the Barnstormers, it is also a site for community events. In fact, the calendar has more outside special events than it does the 66 Barnstormers home games for this season. Graduations are hosted in the stadium, as well as Christmas light shows, Independence Day celebrations, blood drives and movie nights.

The Barnstormers also host themed nights throughout the season and add in-game activities for fan engagement, which add to the atmosphere of the stadium. Creative content coordinator Ryan Cortazzo noted the long team effort that goes into making every game and event special.

“There’s a lot of planning,” Cortazzo said. “There’s months that go into each thing that we do. On (a) more day-to-day basis, we switch it around; we keep it fresh. We have multiple different promotions we do, whether it’s a Friday or a Tuesday. It’s always going to look different here.”

For 6:30 p.m. games, Cortazzo is at the stadium sometimes as early as 9 a.m. preparing for the night. Cortazzo makes sure rosters and headshots are straight for the big screen before the first pitch, along with all the other content needed for the game. When 5:30 p.m. hits and the gates open, Cortazzo said, “the show starts right then” for him and his team. They work hard to be ready for anything that can happen.

Cortazzo’s favorite game day promotion at the stadium is the Hess’s BBQ Ring Sling, which involves throwing rubber chickens from atop the suites into trash cans on the dugout.

Johnson said that’s also his favorite promotion.

“Depending on what dugout we’ll do, the players will turn around and watch (because) they’re so into it,” Cortazzo said. “As soon as somebody actually sinks it in there, the whole place goes nuts.”

Cortazzo said the part of his job he most loves is his office view. He works from the press box, which features a sweeping view of the entire stadium and field.

“I get to just have one of the coolest views in Lancaster County all the time,” Cortazzo said.

He and his crew are behind the magic that is a game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Fans have several more chances to catch a Barnstormers game in the award-winning Clipper Magazine Stadium this season. The last home game, barring any postseason action, will be Sept. 18.