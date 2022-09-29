Seven was Lancaster’s lucky number as the Barnstormers exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to win 11-6 in Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series Wednesday at High Point, North Carolina.

With the win, the Barnstormers lead the best-of-five series 2-0 heading back to Lancaster for Game 3, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Adding to Lancaster’s list of sevens were seven singles in the big inning, along with a double by Anderson Feliz and two walks, as the Barnstormers turned a 6-2 deficit into a 9-6 lead. Andretty Cordero, Ariel Sandoval, Christopher Proctor, Trace Loehr and Shawon Dunston Jr. each had RBI singles, Feliz knocked in one with his double and Anthony Peroni had an RBI groundout.

Lancaster added two insurance runs in the eighth on Proctor’s two run single.

Dunston and Proctor each finished with three hits and two RBIs in Lancaster’s 16hit attack. Cordero, Feliz and Melvin Mercedes each had two hits.

Tyler Ladendorf and Michael Martinez, who played for the Barnstormers in 2019, led off the bottom of the third inning for High Point with home runs off Lancaster starter Nile Ball. The Rockers added three runs in the sixth for their 6-2 lead.

Donald Goodson pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up the win.

The championship series comes to Lancaster’s Clip-per Magazine Stadium, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. Game 4 is Saturday and Game 5, if necessary, is Sunday at 4 p.m.