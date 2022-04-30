York and Lancaster started rummaging through their bullpens early and often Saturday, with the Barnstormers’ out-rummaging their neighboring rival 5-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win was the second straight for Lancaster after five straight losses.

This wasn’t a slugfest, like the Barnstormers’ 23-7 bludgeoning of the Revolution in Friday’s home opener.

It was more of a threatfest; despite being relatively low-scoring, the game had just one 1-2-3 half-inning.

The game was 1-1 through four innings, Lancaster getting solid work from starter Nile Ball but also struggling with the semi-sidearm offerings of York starter Jorge Martinez.

Two outs into the fifth decisive things started happening. Colton Shaver singled to right, bringing to the plate cleanup hitter Kelly Dugan, a power lefty against the righty Martinez, the Clip’s short porch in right looming.

“I try to ignore the wall,’’ Dugan said. “Last year, it got into my head a little bit. I’m not thinking about it any more.’’

Dugan waited for a mistake and, on a 2-1 pitch, got it.

“Sometimes you’re going to get one good one a game, and you just don’t want to miss it,’’ he said. “Fortunately, I didn’t.’’

The two-run shot, which would have cleared about any right-field fence, gave the Barnstormers a lead they wouldn’t give up.

York knocked repeatedly on the door, though. The Revs immediately loaded the bases in the sixth and Carlos Castro sent a drive to center that glanced off LeDarious Clark’s glove, scoring one.

The next three hitters were lefty-righty-lefty, so manager Ross Peeples called for a lefty, Tommy Shirley.

“Kinda playing the matchups there,’’ Peeples said.

Bases still loaded, still nobody out, in a 3-2 game, Shirley closed the door, with help from catcher Anthony Peroni’s diving grab of a foul pop.

Lancaster got a critical run in the eighth when pinch-hitter Connor Lien send a pop-up down the first-base line that bounced weirdly and headed toward the right-field corner.

Lien was running hard the whole way and got clear to third, from where he scored on Anderson Feliz’ sac fly.

Peeples kept mix-and-matching, using six pitchers, finally using closer Scott Shuman to get four outs, including squelching a two-on, two-out threat in the eighth.

Shuman struck out the side in the ninth.

“I like these kind of games, close games where you’ve got to manage,’’ Peeples said. “The toughest thing to manage is your bullpen, but I like what I have.’’

A crowd of 3,509 watched and, for the second straight night, energized the home club.

“You come back home, you play off the emotion a little bit,’’ Peeples said. “I know that helps us out.’’

The bad news there is that 12 of the Barnstormers’ first 15 games are on the road. They head to Southern Maryland after Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale, Cam Gann starting on the mound for Lancaster vs. York righthander Duke Von Schamann.