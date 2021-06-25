After a 12-game road trip and a nine-hour overnight bus drive from Kentucky, the Barnstormers embraced their home ballpark Friday.

Especially its inviting right-field fence.

Caleb Gindl, Blake Gailen, LeDarious Clark and Trayvon Robinson sent shots over that fence as the Barnstormers beat the West Virginia Power, 8-3, before a crowd of 3,118 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“That’s the way a baseball game should be played and coached,’’ Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples said. “The thing I liked about it was we took care of the baseball and made the basic plays.’’

The win ended a five-game losing streak, during which Lancaster yielded 63 runs. Run scoring hasn’t been the issue; the Barnstormers lead the Atlantic League in runs scored. Run prevention, emphatically, has been.

Not so much on this night. Lancaster (12-14) got six solid innings from starting pitcher Dominic DiSabatino, whose last outing was a grisly 18-13 loss at Long Island, and who came in with an earned-run average on the wrong side of 10.

DiSabatino allowed three runs on four hits, striking out four and walking (walks have been a big part of the run-prevention problem) five. Critically, on one of those hot, hitter-ish nights at the Clip, he kept the ball inside the fences.

“Everything,’’ he said afterward, when asked what was working. “Especially my slider; I changed my grip on it a little. Me and (catcher Anthony Peroni) were on the same page all night.’’

Peeples thought it was, “Probably DiSabatino’s best outing of the year.’’

Three relievers, Jordan McCrum, Gabriel McCrum and Garrett Granitz, nailed it down. Each threw an inning.

Being home probably helped, even if it meant hauling by bus home from Lexington, Kentucky overnight and arriving home at around 8 a.m.

That’s except for DiSabatino and Peroni, the catcher at the wheel. They talked a little. Mostly DiSabatino slept. They got home about an hour before their teammates.

“When the staff is struggling, it puts pressure on the catchers, too,’’ Peroni said. “I feel good about the team, though, especially with being home for a while now.’’

DiSabatino, for his part, reinforced that, “I have to trust my teammates, and make sure every pitch I throw, I throw with conviction.’’

Gindl’s bomb led off the Lancaster first inning, the third time he’s done that in the past four games, two of them on the first pitch he faced. Overall, he’s homered in four straight games, five of six and six of nine.

Melvin Mercedes - hitting .372 with a .487 on-base mark - followed with a double, and was singled home an out later by Robinson.

Gailen’s shot came with two outs and nobody on in the third and was enough of a no-doubter that the West Virginia outfielders didn’t move an inch in response.

Clark’s and Robinson’s were two-run shots, in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

One bit of weirdness: As West Virginia hit in the eighth, a fireworks display that was part of the annual Celebrate Lancaster festivities erupted (beyond the right-field fence, naturally).

Players on both sides sort of stopped, looked around for a bit, shrugged and played on.

The Barnstormers are now home for 20 of the next 24. Saturday’s game is another 6:30 p.m. start, lefthander Joe Harris scheduled to start on the mound for West Virginia. Peeples hadn’t decided on his starter, as of Saturday night.