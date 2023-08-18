The Lancaster Barnstormers used their baserunning game to speed past the Long Island Ducks 9-6 Thursday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers remained in a first place tie in the Atlantic League North, matching Staten Island and Southern Maryland at 20-15.

Heading into the home half of the sixth a 5-5 tie, the Barnstormers got a leadoff walk from Chris Proctor. Jack Conley forced Proctor at second and advanced to second on a wild throw. Melvin Mercedes broke the tie with a single to center off Sam Kessler (0-1) and took second on the throw home. Mercedes was allowed to take third on a passed ball. Yeison Coca walked, and the pair executed a double steal for a 7-5 lead.

The Barnstormers would score twice in the bottom of the seventh. They stayed out of a double play by sending Trayvon Robinson on a ground ball by Proctor. Conley singled home Robinson, stole second and scored when Mercedes singled inside the third base bag.

Long Island grabbed the early lead off Jeff Bain (4-2), scoring twice in the first. Sam Travis knocked home one run with a force play grounder, and the second scored when Alex Dickerson thundered a double to center. Ariel Sandoval answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

The Ducks took their second two-run lead of the night on an unearned run in the second. Lancaster pulled even on solo homers by Yeison Coca and Wilson Garcia in the third. Again, the Ducks went ahead by two as the result of RBI singles by Jonathan Guzman and Trent Taylor in the fourth.

Lancaster erased that lead also. Proctor tripled and scored on a single by Conley in the bottom of the inning. Mercedes walked, and Coca beat out an infield single to load the bases. Andretty Cordero then hit a sacrifice fly to center.