The Barnstormers completed a remarkable three months of baseball by beating High Point 6-1 Friday to lock up the Atlantic League championship.

Lancaster swept the best-of-five AL championship series. It was the third league championship in the club’s 18-year history. It was the Barnstormers’ 54th win since July 1.

A loud, joyous crowd of over 5,600 watched and celebrated at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was also a culmination of sorts outside the white lines. The club, and to an extent the Atlantic League, reached a low ebb of popularity in the mid-2000s.

The Barnstormers have climbed all the way back from that, and then the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the league down entirely for the 2020 season.

“Our front office had worked hard and done a great job,’’ Michael Reynolds, the club’s general manager, said before the game. “But I’m blown away by the way this community has stayed with us.’’

The title is also a masterpiece by Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ field manager, which in the AL also means team builder.

AL teams routinely have to churn their rosters due to player signings by major-league organizations, defections to other leagues, the usual injuries and even visa problems.

Change is a constant, but its fair to say the 2022 Barnstormers had more than their share of it.

In a stretch of seven days, July 6-12, the Barnstormers lost three critical power bats when outfielder LeDarius Clark and first baseman Kelly Dugan sustained serious foot injuries and catcher Colton Shaver was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization.

They also lost an elite outfielder/leadoff man, B.J. Boyd, who was here for only a couple weeks. There was the usual relentless turnover of the pitching staff.

Clark and Dugan, having an MVP-type season, never returned. Shaver eventually did, but then became injured and wasn’t available during the playoff run.

“We had to make a lot of moves for a variety of reasons,’’ Peeples said amid the din on the field afterward. “We were able to replace quality with quality. And then these guys started to love on each other and play for each other, you started to see them take off and it was just fun to watch.’’

An unforced but critical move came in the offseason, when Peeples brought in Mark Johnson, a baseball lifer who was a casualty of a front-office shakeup in the Detroit Tigers’ organization.

“He’s been huge in the whole process,’’ Peeples admitted. “I can’t thank him enough.’’

Neither, perhaps, can Oscar De La Cruz, the massive (6-6, 250) starting pitcher who emerged as an ace this summer and clinched the playoff MVP award with a complete-game four-hitter Friday.

All the offense he needed Friday came early. The Barnstormers scored three unearned runs in the first inning, on a two-run double by Trayvon Robinson and RBI single by Jacob Barfield. Robinson finished 2-for-4 with two Runs and three RBI. Barfield and Jake Hoover also had multi-hit games.

De La Cruz struck out eight and walked one. In the postseason, De La Cruz allowed four runs in 22 and two-thirds innings. All four runs were solo home runs.

“Just consistency in sticking with his plan,’’ Johnson said, explaining De La Cruz’ surge. “And, learning how to make adjustments sooner. He did great, and his confidence grew from that.’’

It wasn’t just De La Cruz, though. As this summer wore on and the lineup stabilized, it became clear that the Barnstormers had more hitters and pitchers than anyone they play against.

That doesn’t always translate to championships, but in this case, it emphatically, spectacularly did.