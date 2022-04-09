The Barnstormers begin their 17th spring training Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Basics and notables:

The schedule: The team will play exhibition games Wednesday (April 13), Friday and Saturday of this week and Monday of next week. The regular season opener is April 21 at Gastonia (N.C.).

Friday’s game with, the traveling Black Sox, will be played at 3 p.m. at Lebanon Valley College’s McGill Field, as part of the Barnstormers’ new partnership with Lebanon County and the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The home opener, against the perennial rival York Revolution, is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Atlantic League: Now a 10-team league consisting of a North Division of Lancaster, the Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, York and the new Wild Health Genomes, and a South Division of the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Lexington Legends and the new Staten Island Ferry Hawks.

(Never mind that the league’s second-northernmost club, Staten Island, is in the South Division.)

Wild Health will be based in Lexington, Ky. and play in the same ballpark as the Legends. Wild Health is a Kentucky health care provider which also has naming rights to the ballpark.

The Genomes logo will be a baseball “with stitching meant to evoke a genome map.”

Last year: The Barnstormers went 56-63 overall, 30-30 in the first half and 26-33 in the second.

The season was essentially dashed when all five starting pitchers were signed by MLB organizations before Opening Day.

“That would have been the best rotation we’ve had since I’ve been here,’’ manager Ross Peeples said last month.

For most of the year, Lancaster was by far the AL’s best at scoring runs and worst at preventing them. By season’s end the Barnstormers were second-worst in ERA (6.91) and third-best in runs scored (794).

Rules changes: Experiments with the rules have been part of the AL story since it became an “independent partner,’’ of Major League Baseball in 2019.

Two changes that brought the league national media attention last year, the “robo-ump,’’ automated ball-strike calling system and moving the pitching rubber back six inches, have been scrapped.

The “double-hook,’’ rule, whereby a team lost its designated hitter when it removed its starting pitcher from the game, has been tweaked. In 2022, if the starter is able to complete at least five innings, the designated hitter will be allowed to remain in the lineup the rest of the game.

The “dropped-pitch rule, which the league tried in 2019, is back. It allows a hitter to break for first base on any pitch not caught in the air, regardless of the count, and, in effect, steal first base.

The spring roster:

Back from last year - RHP Augie Sylk, RHP Cameron Gann, OF Gavin Torrence, 2B Melvin Mercedes; RHP Ben Wanger, RHP Dominic DiSabatino, RHP Nile Ball, LHP Tommy Shirley, C Anthony Peroni, OF LaDarious Clark, INF Kelly Dugan, INF Anderson Feliz, RHP Scott Shuman, RHP Brent Teller, SS Jake Hoover.

The skinny: Dugan was probably the Barnstormers’ best player last year, hitting .326 with a .968 OPS and 88 RBI is 104 games

When healthy, Mercedes is one of the AL’s most dynamic players. He was hitting .380 with a .504 on-base in July of last season before sustaining hand/wrist injuries.

Two very familiar names, OF Caleb Gindl and OF/1B Blake Gailen, have retired.

New in the barn - RHP Chase Johnson, LHP Josh Smith, RHP Oscar De La Cruz, RHP Wesley Rodriguez, OF Mark Zaguris, 3B/1B Andretty Cordero, LHP Marc Rzepczynski, INF Anderson Feliz, RHP Josh Graham, INF Trace Loehr.

The skinny: You’ll notice that there are only three outfielders on the roster. Peeples said that’s because several of his infielders can play the outfield.

A key figure in the early roster makeup could be Cordero, who won’t be here for a while due to visa problems. He could play 1B, freeing Dugan to move to the outfield.

Peeples said a second catcher will be on board before the opener.

Coaching staff: Peeples, who has been with the Barnstormers for their entire history as a player, coach, front-office person or manager, returns for his fifth season at the helm.

Jeff Bianchi, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad and former MLB infielder, is back for his second year as hitting coach.

“He did an unbelievable job last year,’’ Peeples said. “We’re lucky to have him here.’’

Troy Steffy is also back as the club’s first base coach/director of baseball operations.

The new pitching coach, hired just last month, is Mark Johnson, a former big-league pitcher with a long background in coaching and scouting, most recently in the Detroit Tigers’ organization.

The Barnstormers have not had a full-time pitching coach since 2017.