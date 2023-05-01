The Lancaster Barnstormers got off to a rocky start as the defending Atlantic League champions lost 6-5 Sunday at Waldorf, Maryland, as Southern Maryland completed a series sweep.

The series went the same way as the first half of last season for the Blue Crabs, who swept Lancaster before the break. They got all the clutch hits, made all the plays in the field and came out with a pair of one-run wins.

Sunday afternoon, they strung together a walk and three hits with one out in the seventh to rally for the win in the rain-shortened series. Southern Maryland took three, including a doubleheader Saturday. Friday night’s game was postponed.

Bret Clarke (0-1) retired eight of his first 10 batters, including Jack Sundberg to open the seventh Sunday. Then things began to unravel as the right-hander issued a four-pitch walk and gave up a double to Braxton Lee, putting the tying run into scoring position. David Harris teed the game with another double.

Lancaster manager Ross Peeples went to his bullpen for lefty Brian Marconi, who allowed the game-winning single to Alex Crosby.

Isaac Mattson and Andre Scrubb sealed the win for the Blue Crabs, retiring six of seven over the final two innings.

Trailing 2-0, the Barnstormers tied the game when Jake Hoover drove a two-run single off the leftfield wall in the top of the second.

The Barnstormers took their first lead, 4-3, of the game in the top of the fifth. Shawon Dunston Jr. walked and Melvin Mercedes doubled to left. Andretty Cordero pounded a flyball to deep center which was caught by Sundberg on a leaping catch at the fence. Dunston scored easily and Mercedes was waved home and scored standing when the relay throw was muffed in shallow center.

With nobody out in the seventh, Mercedes drove in Trace Loehr with a double to left-center that also chased Dunston to third. But a popout and double play ended the threat.

Lancaster will host York in the home opener Tuesday, with former Oakland right-hander Jacob Lemoine on the hill. Gates will open at 5:30.

Saturday’s late game

Mitch Lambson (1-0) held Lancaster hitless for the first five innings of the second game of a doubleheader as the Blue Crabs won 2-1.

Michael Wielansky plated Ian Yetsko with an unearned run in the third off Jared Lakind (0-1) and tripled into the right-field corner to score Felix Aberouette in the fifth off Cole Aker.

Andretty Cordero homered for Lancaster in the sixth.