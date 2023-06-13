Southern Maryland sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring eight times to defeat Lancaster 10-9 in an Atlantic League makeup game Monday afternoon at Waldorf, Maryland.

It was the biggest ninth-inning rally against the Barnstormers in franchise history.

Isaias Quiroz led off the inning against Tyler LaPorte with a bouncer to third that took a tricky hop past Andretty Cordero, who was charged with an error, Khalil Lee reached on a long single off the leftfield wall.

After a flyout, Michael Baca hit a high bouncer out of the reach of Cordero and then scooted past left fielder Trayvon Robinson for an error as two runs scored. LaPorte hit Matt Hibbert with an 0-2 pitch and Philip Caulfield singled to center to cut the deficit to 9-5.

After LaPorte went to a 3-0 count on Braxton Lee, manager Ross Peeples summoned Mike Adams (1-2) into what had become a save situation. Lee doubled to the gap in right-center, driving home two more and K.C. Hobson walked, putting the tying run on base.

Alex Crosby’s flyball to deep left was dropped by Robinson and Quiroz tied the game with a base hit to left. Lancaster opted to walk Khalil Lee intentionally to fill the bases with one out.

Southern Maryland (23-15) again went to the bench, using Jose Rosario as a pinch hitter, and he drove a liner to center, deep enough to score Crosby with the game-winner.

Lancaster (16-20) took a 7-0 lead in the third inning. Joseph Carpenter yanked a homer to left in the second off starter Neil Uskali, and Cordero and Jack Conley slugged three-run shots in the third inning.

Nile Ball carried a shutout into the bottom of the sixth, but after a 37-minute rain delay, the Blue Crabs struck for a run on a double by Hobson and Ryan Haug had an RBI single the seventh. Ball left with two outs and Brian Marconi took Lancaster through the eighth with a 7-2 lead.

Lancaster put two runs on the board off Connor Gleeson (1-0) in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Carpenter and a passed ball.

The Barnstormers head to York today for a 6:30 p.m. Brandyn Sittinger (2-3) will pitch for Lancaster against right-hander Pedro Vasquez (2-0).

Notes: Carpenter’s homer was his fourth in 11 days. He has 13 RBIs in his last eight games and is batting .375 (15-40) in his last 11. …Melvin Mercedes had his 15th multi-hit game and extended his latest streak to 10 games. …Conley hit his second three-run homer in four games. … Cordero has scored in nine straight. … Lancaster scored at least seven runs for the seventh consecutive game. … Ball had his third quality start and the club’s 12th. … The loss just was Lancaster’s second in the last 10 games.