The Barnstormers defeated the High Point Rockers 11-2 Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was their eighth straight win, their 11th straight at home, completed a sweep of High Point and improved to 12-2 in July.

Yet the ballpark was buzzing Thursday less about the present than the recent past.

Start with Wednesday’s 3-2, 10-inning defeat of High Point, a game that ended in a wild, emotional incident being investigated by the Atlantic League, and which caused the AL to remove the umpiring crew from the Lancaster-High Point series.

And then there was a six-day stretch, ending Tuesday, in which the Barnstormers list the meat of their batting order to injuries and a player signing.

“I kind of hope it’s boring tonight,’’ Lancaster manager Ross Peeples said before Thursday’s game.

It kind of was. The Barnstormers got shutout pitching from ace Nile Ball, solid work from what has become a deep, consistent bullpen, and a six-run sixth inning that included back-to-back home runs from Trayvon Robinson and Anderson Feliz, the first a grand slam.

The Barnstormers are within a game of .500 (37-38) overall. In the second-half standings, they’re 7-1 and alone in first place in the AL’s North Division.

The current roster, however, is incomplete.

Center fielder LaDarious Clark was lost to a leg injury sustained when

Clark, two York infielders and the ball converged at the bag in part of a game-deciding sequence in the eighth inning of a 4-2 win July 6.

Tuesday, catcher Colton Shaver was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization, and 1B/outfielder Kelly Dugan sustained a foot injury. Both Dugan and Clark will undergo surgery and are out indefinitely.

The threesome had combined for 47 home runs and 148 RBI. Shaver and Dugan were the two Barnstormers chosen to the AL all-star game.

“Everything happened in a (short) span,’’ said Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples. “That’s three big bats, three home run guys, three RBI guys. I have one extra (position player) right now.’’

Beyond all that, Peeples said after the game that starting pitcher Brooks Hall has been signed by the New York Mets.

The Barnstormers did sign a catcher, Tyler Hill, who was with York last year. He’ll likely share the job with Anthony Peroni, who played last night.

Beyond that, Peeples said he’s looking for at least a couple of bats. He added that some players are likely to come available as a result of roster-shuffling within major league organizations after this weekend’s amateur draft.

“One or two guys are going to have to step up for the time being,’’ he said.

Wednesday’s eruption started with an apparent inning-ending double play in the bottom of the 10th, except that the hitter, Lancaster’s Devon Torrence, was called safe at first, allowing the winning run to score.

The Rockers went nuts over the call, while the Barnstormers were going nuts in celebration.

High Point manager Jamie Keefe calmly got himself between his players and first-base ump P.J. McConnville, but third-base ump Nate Caldwell, a fiery sort, eventually entered the fray, took off and then threw his shoe and started ejecting people from a game that was over.

“There was a beef between our dugout and (Caldwell) the whole game,’’ Keefe said. “There were three or four times I had to go down there and say, just, let’s stop this.

“Then (after the game), I was talking to McConnville, and I turned around, and it was all crazy. Ross is a good friend, and I appreciate him running down and trying to get the umpires out of there.’’

Eventually both teams sort of united in shepherding the umpires off the field, a process that somehow got Peeples “ejected,’’ by Caldwell.

“To me, that was very unprofessional,’’ Peeples said. “They should have walked out - that’s the last out of the game, walk out to the gate. The guy who was throwing the fit, it wasn’t even his call.’’

The Charleston (W. Va.) Dirty Birds come to town Friday for a six-game series over seven days ending July 21.