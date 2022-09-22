The Barnstormers’ historic half-season turned spectacular, and nearly supernatural, here Wednesday.

Jake Hoover’s solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Lancaster an 8-7 win over Southern Maryland in game two of the Atlantic League North Division series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It had to have been, given the stakes, as wild and dramatic a game as the Clip has ever seen.

“That’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen,’’ Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples, a relatively calm eye of a raucous storm. “I just told my wife, ‘That’d be a good one to rewatch.

“What a comeback. What a great comeback win.’’

Hoover, a shortstop and eight-hole hitter who had four homers in the regular season, said he’s had walk-off hits before, but never a walk-off home run.

In this moment, though, he got a fastball from Southern Maryland reliever Connor Law, and was pretty sure he crushed it.

“It was pretty middle-middle, a little elevated,’’ said Hoover. “When I hit it, I thought, that’s got to be way gone, and it barely made it out.’’

Lancaster trailed 7-3 with two outs left. Anthony Peroni and Shawon Dunston, Jr. had led off the inning with singles. An out later Andretty Cordero sent a fly ball to shallow center that Blue Crabs center fielder Zach Collier very, very nearly turned into out number two and his 10th putout of the game. Peroni scored.

Ariel Sandoval followed with a three-run bomb to right to tie it.

The top of the 10th was just as nuts. The Blue Crabs got runners to first and second on a walk and sac bunt, when Lancaster tried, and failed, to nail the lead runner at second.

An out later, David Harris singled up the middle. Sandoval charged and fired a strike to home, cutting down the Crabs’ Michael Wielinsky at the place.

The catcher, Peroni, saw Southern Maryland’s Zach Collier between second and third and fired to Hoover, who relayed to third and erased Collier.

If you’re scoring, that’s your basic 8-2-6-5 double play. It got the Barnstormers in the dugout, where Hoover grabbed a bat and ended it.

After the Blue Crabs’ tense 2-1 win in game one Tuesday, the best-of-five series is tied at 1-1, with game three to be played in Waldorf, Md. Friday.

The Crabs scored four in the first inning, with the big blow a three-run triple by Joe DeLuca, who had a huge night offensively and defensively. For a long while, it seemed that they’d make it stand up, as their starting pitcher, lefty Mitch Lambson, cruised through the first five innings trouble-free.

In the sixth, Lancaster’s Chris Proctor got a leadoff single, and Shawon Dunston, Jr. followed with a sharp grounder on which DeLuca, who can play the heck out of first base, made a fine grab and rifled a throw to second, where Proctor was called out on a very close play.

Melvin Mercedes then singled, Dunston moving to third and bringing Andretty Cordero, the Barnstormers’ No. 3 hitter and best offensive player, to the plate, righty against lefty, with two men on.

But before that key AB, Proctor was ejected, apparently for things he said to the umpires from the dugout - remember, he’s the guy who had just been thrown out at second.

Proctor did not take the ejection well. He flew out of the dugout and had to be restrained, before at some length walking to the clubhouse.

Two pitches later, Cordero grounded into a double play.

The sequence energized the ballpark and, seemingly, the home team.

It got on the scoreboard a half-inning later on Jacob Barfield’s two-run homer to right. Barfield also singled home a run in the eighth, but Southern Maryland continued to hit against the Lancaster bullpen, scoring two in the eighth and ninth.

Backs against the ball, the Barnstormers then made their glorious last stand.

“That was playoff baseball,’’ Peeples said. “They’re all going to be close. They’re supposed to be close. We talk about, play for 27 outs. That’s it. Play for 27 outs.’’