Brent Teller made his seventh quality start of the season, checking Charleston on three hits over six innings as Lancaster earned a 4-3 win Wednesday. The victory ended a three-game losing streak.

Teller (8-4) struck out seven and issued no walks in his six innings of work as he won for the sixth time in his last seven decisions. He threw only 72 pitches. Diego Goris had the only run Teller allowed on a home run to center leading off the third inning.

Lancaster struck for two runs in the first inning. With one out, Andretty Cordero walked and took third on a double to right-center by Ariel Sandoval , then Chad Sedio was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Danny Wirchansky (3-4) struck out Wilson Garcia , but Joseph Carpenter laced a two-run single to center.

The game remained 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when

Trayvon Robinson doubled into the left-field corner with two outs. Jack Conley followed with a two-run homer to left.

The teams will close out the series tonight. Jared Lakind (5-3) will start for the Barnstormers against fellow lefty Kit Scheetz (5-8).