Jared Lakind is certainly making up for lost time.

The left-handed pitcher, who missed nearly two full seasons, worked a solid six innings Wednesday morning at Clipper Magazine Stadium, leading host Lancaster past Staten Island, 6-4, to bring a halt to the team’s five-game losing streak.

Lakind (2-2) — pitching his second straight Wednesday morning win — allowed six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out six. He was only touched for two runs in the top of the second.

The Stormers, who had gone up 2-0 in the bottom of the first on runs scored by Melvin Mercedes and Ariel Sandoval, jumped back ahead 4-2 in the third as Andretty Cordero notched a leadoff homer onto the picnic deck in windy conditions of the FerryHawks’ Austin DeCarr (0-3). An out later, Trayvon Robinson doubled to the gap in left-center, took third on a balk and scored on a Christopher Proctor sac fly to center.

Lancaster grabbed an insurance run without the benefit of a base hit in the bottom of the sixth. Proctor scored on James Pazos’ wild pitch, and the run kept Lakind in position for the win, even as Staten Island struck back for two in the seventh. The Stormers’ final run came in the bottom of the seventh, as Robinson’s sac fly plated Cordero.

The teams will play again this morning at 11. Nile Ball (0-0) will start for Lancaster against right-hander Ivan Pineyro (1-0).