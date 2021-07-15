It gets ugly, for the Barnstormers, too often. It has all season and it did Thursday night.

But they also, all season, have shown the ability to push the ugly into the past and keep fighting, knowing that in the Atlantic League and especially at Clipper Magazine Stadium, no lead is safe.

An inning after a critical baserunning mistake dashed one rally, Lancaster scored three times in the bottom of the ninth on four singles, none of them blistering line drives.

The last of them, by Caleb Gindl, gave his team a 10-9 defeat of York before a crowd of 2,321 at the Clip.

“I’m not going to lie to you, some of that ninth inning was luck,’’ Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples admitted, but added that he thought his team was in line for some.

“You’ve got to have some luck in this game,’’ he said. “I definitely think we’ve played a little better than the results, especially offensively.

“I got to tell you, it feels like we’ve been playing for three-and-a-half months. But our guys keep battling.’’

It was Lancaster’s first win this week, first win in the just-ended three-game series with its neighboring rival, and kept the Barnstormers out of last place, and within three-and-a-half games of first-place Long Island, in the AL’s North Division.

It also followed what has become a familiar script at the Clip: nineteen runs is about the average in 2021. So is a game time of three hours, 34 minutes.

The Barnstormers have used 27 pitchers this season, 13 of whom have had at least one start.

“We’ve got to pitch better,’’ Peeples understated. “We’ve got to clean up the walks. Our guys have got to start making some adjustments, whether it’s pitch to contact, …. We get 0-2 counts, next thing it’s full, whatever it might be.’’

Lancaster scored four times in the first inning. Gindl led off with a home run, on the way to a three-hit night.

After singles by Melvin Mercedes, Trayvon Robinson and Alejandro De Aza (De Aza’s scoring Mercedes), Anderson De La Rosa delivered a two-out, two-run double.

De La Rosa’s been on a tear of late, with 20 RBI in his last 14 games.

The Revolution answered by sending nine to the plate, three of whom were walked by Lancaster pitcher Fransicso Mendoza, and scoring four to tie it.

“I don’t know how many times this has happened,’’ Peeples said. “We go out and score two, four, six, whatever it is, in an inning, and the most important thing for a team, for a pitcher especially, is to throw up a zero that next (half-)inning. And we got out there and give up a crooked number.’’

York kept hitting - a solo homer by Wellington Dotel in the third, a two-run shot by eight-hole hitter Josue Herrera, and a solo bomb by Carlos Castro in the fourth.

Overall the Barnstormers did OK with Castro, who came in hitting .412 with a 1.164 OPS, but went a modest 1-for-5.

York did OK with the Lancaster bats, no small accomplishment, until the seventh, when the Barnstormers pulled within 8-6 on De Aza’s two-run single. Could have been bigger; with men on first and second and one out, the dialed-in De La Rosa sent a drive to left on which York’s Melky Mesa made an over-the-shoulder catch.

The Lancaster eighth should have been bigger. Gindl singled home Cleulius Rondon to make it 8-7, after Rondon was hit by a pitch and stole second, with no outs and the meat of the order coming up.

Mercedes sharp bouncer to the mound that caught Gindl dancing off second. Gindl tried to stay in a rundown long enough for Mercedes to sprint all the way to second, but both Gindl and Mercedes were tagged out around second by the pitcher, who never actually threw the ball, in a goofy and critical double play. One unassisted, if you’re scoring.

York now leads the War of the Roses rivalry with Lancaster 7-6 on the season, a fact that did not squelch some bleacher trash-talk in the, “Harley-Davidson’s overrated - Let’s go Armstrong!’’ and, “Turkey Hill’s better than Rutter’s!” vein.

Lancaster hosts Southern Maryland for the first time this season for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Dominic Di Sabatino, tied for the AL lead with five pitching wins (5-3), starts on the mound for the Barnstormers.