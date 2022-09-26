Lancaster blasted four homers off South-ern Maryland ace Daryl Thompson and defeated Southern Maryland 10-2 in the deciding game of their best-of-five Atlantic League North Division series Sunday at Waldorf, Maryland.

The Barnstormers will face High Point, which defeated Gastonia 8-7 Sunday in Game 5 of the South Division series.

It will be Lancaster’s first trip to the finals since 2014 when it swept Sugar Land in the championship series.

Andretty Cordero reached Thompson (1-1) for a two-out solo blast in the top of the first inning and tacked on another in the fourth, matching Jack Sundberg’s homer in the third.

With the Barnstormers up 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Melvin Mercedes lofted a ball off the clubhouse roof in left for a 3-1 lead.

Cordero then walked and Ariel Sandoval singled into center. One out later, Jacob Barfield homered for the fourth straight game, staking Oscar De La Cruz to a 6-1 advantage.

De La Cruz (1-1) worked eight innings, allowing six hits and two runs, on Sundberg’s homer in the third and one by Zach Collier in the sixth. The right-hander walked two and struck out nine.

Lancaster iced the game with four unearned runs in the top of the ninth.

The first two games of the Championship Series will be in North Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lancaster will host the remainder of the series at Clipper Magazine Stadium, beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m.