It’s been nearly 21 years since Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples has been on Staten Island. When he returns today with the Stormers for a three-game series with the FerryHawks, he anticipates being overcome with memories.

In 2001, Peeples was a New York Mets prospect playing for the Brooklyn Cyclones, a low-Class A team. In his second season in the Mets organization, he had the best year, he said, of what would become a 14-season pro career. The left-handed pitcher made 15 starts and led the New York-Penn League in wins and ERA (9-3, 1.34). In 80 1/3 innings, he struck out 67, walked 29 and compiled a WHIP of 1.145.

Ross Peeples’ stats via baseball-reference.com

Peeples lived on Staten Island while playing for the Cyclones. And he played in what is now Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health Community Park, when his team played the Staten Island Yankees (Staten Island is no longer a Yankees affiliate, but now has the FerryHawks, who joined the Atlantic League this season).

When he walks out of the tunnel to reach the field Tuesday, he expects a case of déjà vu. But he doesn’t expect it to be baseball memories that come rushing back.

Peeples was living in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, when the planes hit the World Trade Center Towers. When he awoke that morning, he found messages from family and friends asking if he was OK. Not knowing what happened, he turned on the TV to see what was unfolding.

Peeples, and a couple of teammates who roomed with him, walked to the bay, which was less than a mile from where they lived. There on Staten Island near the stadium and the ferry terminal, they looked across the New York Harbor and watched what was happening in lower Manhattan.

“We saw the towers fall,” Peeples said. “When the buildings fell, you couldn’t even see the city. The smoke was expanding and expanding and rising. You looked over and all you saw was smoke and dust everywhere.

“There was a crowd (watching along with the ballplayers). People were shocked, quiet. It was very emotional. You could see it on everybody’s face. It was a sight and an experience I’ll never forget.”

The New York-Penn League was in the middle of its championship with Brooklyn and the Williamsport Crosscutters were tied 1-1 in the best-of five series at the time. Peeples was to start the deciding game. It never happened. The final game of the series, like most other pro sports events around 9/11, was cancelled, and Brooklyn and Williamsport were declared co-champs.

But it didn’t matter to Peeples. Baseball, and most everything else, no longer seemed as important.

A lot has happened, personally and professionally, in Peeples' life since then. In 2001, he was 21. He had never been to New York before pitching for Brooklyn. But because of the events of 9/11, he grew up fast.

His career did not progress they way he hoped. An arm injury resulted in surgery after the 2002 season. Soon, instead of being on his way to the majors, he was on his way to Lancaster to pitch for the Barnstormers.

An original member of the team in its inaugural 2005 season, he went on to pitch 10 seasons for the Stormers. Along the way he set a record for Atlantic League appearances and became the face of the franchise.

He became a coach after retiring as a player following the 2014 championship season, and is now in his sixth year as the Stormers skipper (five seasons due to COVID-19).

He has made his home in Lancaster where he met his wife, Sarah. They have three children – Levi, who is 7; Hope, 5; and J.J., 3.

Months after the attack, Peeples visited the site where the towers stood, and saw a cross made by twisted beams at Ground Zero. A devout Christian, he took that as a sign.

"That really hit me." he said. "Seeing that cross there to know that there’s a God in this world who’s in control. It just makes you think, there’s a lot more important things than just baseball."

He thinks about the day he watched the towers fall often, but especially on Memorial Day, July 4th and the anniversary of 9/11.

He'll be thinking about it again on Tuesday.

He remembers the view from Staten Island’s stadium before the attacks.

“The thing I remember about the field,“ Peeples said of the Staten Island ballpark, “was the awesome city in the background." "I was charting (keeping track the type of pitches the starting pitcher was throwing), so I would sit in the stands.

"Right behind center field you could see New York City. At nighttime with the lights, it was just beautiful. An awesome view. It was very peaceful and calming.

“I’m sure it will be a lot different now, not seeing the towers there.”