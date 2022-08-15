The bizarre ending to a Lancaster Barnstormers game continues to draw online attention over a month after it occurred.

The Barnstormers beat the High Point Rockers 3-2 in an Atlantic League contest on July 13 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. But it was the conclusion of the game that has gone viral.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth and the scored tied 2-2, the Barnstormers had runners on first and third.

The Stormers' Devon Torrence hit a ground ball to second that appeared to result in an inning-ending double play that would have sent the game to extra innings.

But the umpire called Torrence safe at first giving the Stormers a 3-2 win. Replays show call at was incorrect.

The resulting rhubarb between the umps and players lasted for several minutes. Here's video of the play and postgame argument.

And here's a link to a longer video of the game-ending events as covered on the popular YouTube channel Jomboy Media, which has broken a million views since being posted five days ago. View with discretion. The video contains an expletive.