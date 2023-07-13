Zach Warren struck out five batters in two innings of relief Wednesday to help Lancaster earn a 9-6 Atlantic League baseball victory at Long Island.

Warren entered the game in the seventh with the tying run at the plate and no one out after Long Island reached Brandyn Sittinger for four consecutive hits.

Warren, a lefty, walked Alex Dickerson to load the bases, then struck out Wilson Ramos looking. He got Brantley Bell swinging for the second out before Tzu-Wei Lin grounded into a force out at second to close the inning.

In the eighth, Warren struck out the side to maintain the lead.

Mike Adams worked the ninth for his third save.

Andretty Cordero staked Lancaster and Jared Lakind (4-2) to a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Ducks surged ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk to Ruben Tejada and four consecutive hits. A wild pitch by Lakind allowed the fourth run to score before he could get out of the inning.

Lancaster responded by reaching McKenzie Mills (1-2) for a six-run fifth inning. Anthony Peroni and Trace Loehr each singled to open the inning, and Loehr stole second. An out later, Melvin Mercedes lined a two-run single into left-center to tie the game. Mercedes scored on a two-out double to left by Ariel Sandoval, who, in turn, came home on a single to left by Wilson Garcia. Trayvon Robinson capped the inning with a two-run homer to left. Sandoval produced Lancaster’s ninth run with a solo homer in the seventh.

Nile Ball (3-4) will make the start in the series finale at 11:05 this morning, squaring off against Stephen Tarpley (3-3).