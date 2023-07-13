Just call it hitting season.

Lancaster belted four home runs and four doubles Thursday — racking up 18 hits in total — to top host Long Island 15-8 in an Atlantic League baseball game in Central Islip.

The win also completed a three-game sweep for the Barnstormers, who improved to 4-0 so far in the second half of the season.

Joseph Carpenter connected for a two-run homer to right to cap a four-run first inning off Stephen Tarpley Jr. (3-4), but the Ducks came right back with a two-out, three-run homer by Alex Dickerson off Nile Ball (4-4) in the bottom of the inning.

Tarpley settled down, and the Ducks inched ahead in the third as Ruben Tejada tied the game on a single to right. Jonathan Guzman doubled home the lead run in the fourth.

But in the fifth, Lancaster’s Melvin Mercedes picked up a one-out walk. And with two outs, Andretty Cordero sent a Tarpley offering over the fence in left to retake the lead. Ariel Sandoval followed with a solo blast to left-center for a 7-5 edge. Then, in the sixth, Trace Loehr and Yeison Coca each doubled, and Cordero drove in his fourth run of the afternoon as the Stormers’ lead grew to 10-5.

Dickerson continued to be an issue, hitting his second home run of the game off Ball to open the home sixth. The speed of designated runner Darian Sandford created a seventh run before Brian Marconi cooled off the Ducks for 2 1/3 innings.

A Loehr sac fly scored Carpenter in the ninth, and Mercedes followed with a three-run homer to right as the Barnstormers sealed the sweep.

Back home in Lancaster on Friday, the Stormers will complete a suspended game against Spire City starting at 3 p.m. Spire City owns a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Bret Clarke and Jake Fisher, the starters when the game originally began Sunday, will remain in the game.

A regularly scheduled game against the Ghost Hounds will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Notes

Lancaster has scored 51 runs on 70 hits in the four official games of the second half. … Cordero and Sandoval hit the first pair of back-to-back homers by the Barnstormers this season. …Cordero has jumped into fourth in the league with 57 RBIs. He has 43 in the last 39 games. …Carpenter has eight homers on the season, four against Long Island. … Mercedes reached base five times in the game and scored on four of those. His homer was his first of the year outside Clipper Magazine Stadium.