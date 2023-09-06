Trayvon Robinson cracked a three-run double in the bottom of the third to lead Lancaster to a 9-3 victory over Staten Island in an Atlantic League game Tuesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers remain one game ahead of Southern Maryland in the North Division race. York, which lost to Southern Maryland, trails Lancaster by two while Staten Island has dropped to five back. All four teams have 11 games remaining on the schedule.

Lancaster trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third, but Trace Loehr led off with a single and moved to second on a walk to Melvin Mercedes. Yeison Coca reached on a bunt single and league RBI leader Andretty Cordero cut the lead to 3-2 with a long sacrifice fly to right-center.

Wilson Garcia lined a base hit to left to knock home the tying run. Chad Sedio drew a walk to load the bases before Robinson doubled to clear the bases.

Dominic DiSabatino (4-8) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs