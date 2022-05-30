The Barnstormers hit the road in style Monday, ending a homestand with a dramatic, 6-5, 10-inning defeat of the York Revolution at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

A walk-off RBI single by Kelly Dugan - his fourth hit of the day - drove home Devon Torrence with the game-winner.

Designated runner Jake Hoover (Atlantic League games begin extra innings with a runner on second) went to third on Torrance’s single and scored on a sac fly RBI by B.J. Boyd.

It was the Barnstormers’ first win this year in their final at bat, and their first after trailing through seven innings

It came at an opportune time. The Barnstormers had put together a solid month of May to creep toward the .500 mark and toward semi-contention in the Atlantic League’s North Division (although nobody’s really messing with the pitching-rich, 25-9 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs).

A lot of the positives therein would have been dulled by losing the last three of a homestand to York.

“It’s huge,’’ Peeples said. “Especially the way we’re scrapping, down players, with injuries and stuff. The last 4-5 games, we really haven’t had a bench.’’

Let us count the ways.

Infielder Melvin Mercedes, one of the Barnstormers’ foundational players, is away attending to a family matter until June 7. In his absence the usual third baseman, Andretty Cordero, will play second base, normally Mercedes’ position.

Another infielder, Trace Loehr, is expected back Tuesday, when the Barnstormers begin a road trip at Staten Island.

Colton Shaver, until now a DH/catcher, played 3B for the first time this year Monday.

Also, starting pitcher Brent Teller’s contract was bought by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, just a day after the 25 year-old righthander struck out 11 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 3-2 defeat of York Friday.

Also joining the club in Staten Island will be lefthanded pitcher Eric Cha, formerly of the Minnesota Twins’ organization, and corner infielder Ed Reichenbach, who was in the Class AAA American Association as recently as 2021.

More on that story: Lancaster played the final four and two-third innings Monday without starting pitcher Augie Sylk and Peeples, who were ejected after Sylk threw two pitches behind York hitters.

The ejections were more a reaction to a bench-clearing beanball brawl between the clubs at York May 15 than out of any serious contention that Sylk, who struggles with command, was intentionally throwing at anyone, or that Peeples had directed him to.

“(The umpires) told us at the beginning of the series they were going to do that,’’ Peoples said. “It was an automatic thing.’’

Hitting coach Jeff Bianchi managed the team the rest of the game.

“Of course not,’’ said Sylk, when asked if he was trying to throw at anyone. “It’s just that there was animosity last time. Sometimes, I try to do too much. Anyway, I kept my team in the game.’’

Indeed, Sylk misses a lot of bats, but has walked 20 batters in 29 innings.

“He has talent, and he has heart,’’ Peeples said. “A lot of it is between the ears.’’

Indeed, York didn’t hit many balls hard, against Sylk or three relievers.

And the Barnstormers got another big game from Dugan, a lefty hitter who went 4-for-5, all against lefties.

LeDarious Clark had two hits, including a two-run home run, and scored twice.

The Barnstormers now make their first trip to Staten Island for a three-game series. Dominic DiSabatino, who missed his last start with a minor injury, gets the ball Tuesday.