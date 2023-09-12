Lancaster exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh in the completion of a suspended game to defeat host York 10-2 Monday to close a three-game series.

The win, combined with Southern Maryland’s 14-1 loss to High Point earlier in the day, gives Lancaster a 1.5-game lead and the tiebreaker over Southern Maryland while York is 2.5 back and in charge with the tiebreaker with Lancaster. Lancaster’s magic number stands at five with both clubs and four with the Long Island Ducks. With the score tied, 2-2, Melvin Mercedes led off the seventh with a walk from Jhon Vargas (0-1). A wild pitch sent Mercedes to second, and

Yeison Coca picked up another walk. Andretty Cordero singled to left to stake Lancaster to a 3-2 edge. Vargas got Wilson Garcia to pop out for the first out of the inning then gave way to fellow right-hander Ben Dum . Ariel Sandoval greeted Dum with a three-run homer, extending the lead to four. Trayvon Robinson picked up a walk and moved to third on a single by Chris Proctor. With Proctor on the move, Jack Conley lined a single to the left center field gap, scoring both.

Lancaster tacked on two more runs in the eighth.

The Barnstormers will entertain the Ducks at 6:30 Tuesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Brent Teller (10-6) is on the hill for the Barnstormers and will match up against right-hander Augie Voight (0-0).