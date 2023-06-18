The Lancaster Barnstormers ended a six-game losing streak Sunday with an 11-0 rout of Charleston at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Andretty Cordero led the offense with a homer — a 404-foot shot to left in the bottome of the fourth that stretched the lead to 9-0 — and five RBIs. Brandyn Sittinger and three relievers combined for a two-hit shutout in the win.

Lancaster took control of the game for the outset, as Melvin Mercedes doubled to left center on the first pitch thrown by Colt Webb (1-1) and moved up as Cordero flied to deep right center. Kelly Dugan sent home that run with a sacrifice fly. Ariel Sandoval doubled inside the third base bag and scored on a single into right by Wilson Garcia.

Sittinger (3-3) worked the first six innings, allowing just a single to left-center by Luis Roman in the second and Jose Bermudez’s double in the third, a ball that skipped past a diving Sandoval. Sittinger walked one and hit a batter while striking out six. Garrett Granitz, Cole Aker and Tyler LaPorte pitched a scoreless inning apiece to close out the afternoon.

Lancaster will take Monday off, then host Gastonia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brent Teller (2-3) will start for the Stormers.