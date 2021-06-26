Roughly a month into the season, the hitters are way ahead of the pitchers in the Atlantic League.

For the Lancaster Barnstormers, the gap is Grand Canyon-esque.

The Barnstormers’ team earned-run average as of Friday was 8.05. That was almost exactly double that of league-leading Long Island, and two runs per game worse than the second-worst Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Lancaster allowed double-figure runs in six straight games in early June. In a four-game stretch last week, it yielded 18, 13, 15 and 14.

“Honestly,’’ Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples said Friday, “I don’t know if I have seen anything quite like it.’’

A month or so before the season, Peeples had a assembled a starting rotation - Brandon Lawson, Ryan Eades, Tyler Herb, Bryan Brickhouse, and Heath Fillmeier - of veteran pros, all of whom have been to at least the Class AAA level, that would have been one of the team’s strengths.

All five were signed by major-league organizations before the season even started.

The Atlantic League and baseball people in general came into this season believing there would be a glut of available players, given that the contraction of the minor league instituted by MLB in 2019 figured to kick in now.

Actually the opposite seems to have happened. Many minor-league veterans, faced with the prospect of being out of the game for a year during the pandemic, found jobs and got on with their lives.

Keep an eye on next month’s MLB draft. Traditionally 40 rounds long, it has been reduced to 20. Expect to see some recent college grads, guys who in the past would have gotten drafted, showing up in the AL in the second half of the season.

“COVID messed up everything,’’ Peeples said. “Guys that are in affiliated ball that are injured, they’re not getting released, but (affiliated teams) are scooping up our guys. It’s tough to find players right now.’’

During the Barnstormers’ season-opening road trip to North Carolina, a desperate Peeples contacted Brooks Hall, 30, a veteran pitcher who retired in 2020 and was working for an investment firm in South Carolina.

Hall drove to Gastonia and started on the mound for Lancaster May 30. He struck out eight in five innings and his fastball hit 98 miles per hour, news that was broadcast through baseball thanks to Trackman technology that allows everyone in the sport to monitor every pitch of every pro game.

Offers from major league organizations came almost immediately. Hall signed with the Milwaukee Brewers a couple days later.

In his second outing with the Brewers’ AA affiliate in Biloxi, Miss., Hall partially tore an Achilles tendon. He’s out for the year.

“It sucks, but what can you do?’’ Hall said by telephone Friday. He said his dream is back to life, though.

“I would think they’d want me back (next year),’’ he said. “If I’m healthy, I have some good bullpen sessions, …’’

Back in Lancaster, the pitching problems have been exacerbated by the new “double-hook,’’ rule that requires a team to remove it’s designated hitter when it takes out the starting pitcher. Peeples believes the ALs “robo-ump,” system isn’t helping either.

“People are trying to pitch to the Trackman instead of to the hitters,’’ he said. “It gets into their head. It seems like every field we go to has a different strike zone.’’

Peeples said many AL ballparks have had their Trackman systems tweaked since the season started. That supposedly happened at Clipper Magazine Stadium during the club’s recent 12-game road trip.

Friday’s game was the first home game since then. For what it’s worth, the Barnstormers got a well-pitched game from Dominic DiSabatino (ERA coming in: 10.34) and three relievers in an 8-3 win.

There are reasons for optimism beyond Friday night. The Barnstormers’ staff is second in the league in strikeouts, which suggests the stuff is good enough. But they’ve walked a surreal 7.7 batters per game.

“You can put it on Trackman or whatever, but the other teams have to deal with that, too,’’ Peeples said. “Nobody seems to have as much trouble with it as we do. No excuses. It’s something we’ve got to fix.’’

Also, the everyday lineup has been very good, and leads the league in runs scored.

“Our position players have been great,’’ Peeples said. “There have been times when they’re down six, eight runs and come back. At times, they’ve been out there (in the field) for 35 minutes at a time.’’

The Barnstormers are 12-14, just a game-and-a-half out of first place in the AL’s North Division.

It appears fixable. A big project, but fixable.