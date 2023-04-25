The Lancaster pitching staff turned in a strong performance Monday afternoon as the Barnstormers defeated York 7-3 in an exhibition game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster is 3-1-1 overall on the spring schedule, including 2-1 against Atlantic League foes.

About the only blemish on the pitching performance was a pair of homers allowed.

Brandyn Sittinger threw the first 3 1/3 innings, yielding two hits and two walks while striking out five. He turned the ball over to Hunter Waldis, who surrendered a homer to Jalen Miller before throwing hitless baseball for the next 1 2/3.

Andrew Lee, Brian Marconi and Mike Adams each tossed a scoreless inning before Eddy Tavarez surrendered a leadoff homer to Alexis Pantoja in the ninth inning.

York had just five hits. Lancaster pitching walked four and hit a batter while striking out 13 Revs batters.

Trace Loehr got the Barnstormers on the board with a bases-loaded single to left, scoring two. Jose Felix followed with a slow grounder to third that enable Jake Hoover to score the third run of the inning.

The Barnstormers extended the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the third. Kelly Dugan started it with a double into the right field corner, Ariel Sandoval beat out an infield grounder and Joseph Carpenter continued his torrid spring with a bloop single to center for a 4-0 lead. Trayvon Robinson capped the inning with a long two-run double.

York hurlers retired the next 13 before Felix’s long homer to lead off the eighth. It was his second longball against the Revs in the exhibition season. The Barnstormers wrap up their preseason schedule today at 1 p.m. against the California Dogecoin. They will travel to Southern Maryland on Friday to begin the regular season. The game can be viewed on FloSports.