The Lancaster Barnstormers and High Point Rockers are apparently not ready to let the Atlantic League baseball season end, if Tuesday night’s Game One of the league championship series is any indication.

Because the standard nine innings just wasn’t enough for the North and South divisional champs.

Playing at Truist Point, the Rockers’ High Point, North Carolina, home base, the opening game went 12 innings Tuesday before the Stormers came away with a 6-2 victory and 1-0 series edge.

Lancaster finally surged ahead against Rockers reliever Cam Cotter. The Stormers broke a 1-1 deadlock in the top of the 12th as Ariel Sandoval’s bases-loaded single to left scored Shawon Dunston Jr. and Melvin Mercedes.

But that wasn’t all. Jacob Barfield then singled to short to get Andretty Cordero home, and Christopher Proctor’s line-drive single to center scored Sandoval and Anderson Feliz.

The Rockers added final run off the Stormers’ West Tunnell in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t mount any more offense.

Lancaster jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Dunston jumped on a 1-2 offering from High Point starter Mickey Jannis and sent the ball over the right-center field wall.

That edge held up until the bottom of the fifth, when Giovanny Alfonzo’s sac fly to Dunston in left scored Tyler Ladendorf and knotted the score at 1-1.

Game Two is a 6:35 p.m. start Wednesday night back at Truist Point, and Game Three will be a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be played Saturday and Sunday in Lancaster.

Mercedes’ honor

Mercedes, the Barnstormers’ second baseman, was named to the Atlantic League’s Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team prior to Tuesday’s game.

Mercedes, 30, a former utility player in the Oakland system, found a home at second base and appeared in 112 games there this season. He had 13 errors for a .975 fielding percentage.

Mercedes displayed great range, an ability to go into the outfield after pop flies and creativity in the field. An example of his exemplary play came Sept. 16 against Southern Maryland, ranging into the right-side hole and, seeing no one covering first, fired to the plate, cutting down a runner to preserve a 5-2 lead.

“Melvin loves to play the game and takes his craft of playing second base very seriously,” manager Ross Peeples said via a news release. “He is our energy bug. He is fun to watch whenever he is out there.”

Late in the season, he also spent time in center field, where he also played flawlessly. He made the final two plays in center as the Barnstormers clinched the North Division title on Sunday.

Mercedes was the only Barnstormer named to the team, joining three players from both Southern Maryland and Gastonia, and one each from York and High Point.