The Lancaster Barnstormers’ Melvin Mercedes was honored as the Atlantic League Co-Player of the Month for July following his franchise record-breaking performance last month. This is the first time Mercedes has received this recognition.

The second baseman had a 23-game hit streak in July, setting a new record for the club.

The previous 21-game record, which was held by Matt LeCroy and Caleb Gindl, was broken on July 24 when the Barnstormers took on the York Revolution. The trend started and ended against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with Mercedes going 3-for-4 July 3 to begin his streak and ending with an 0-for-4 game July 29.

Mercedes said his cousin was at the game against York when he broke the record and gave him a pep talk before he went to bat while he was sitting at 0-for-3 in the game.

“He was like, ‘Man, I did not come over here to see you break your hitting streak. Let’s go,’ ” Mercedes said with a laugh. “Then I got a hit that at-bat.”

July also brought a personal milestone for Mercedes, who had a double home run game for the first time in his tenure. This season Mercedes has hit a career-high 10 home runs, with six of those coming in the month of July.

“I never hit all these home runs in my life,” Mercedes said. “The most I hit was two in a year, and this year I have 10. Every time I hit one I pinch myself to see if I’m awake.”

Mercedes said he made some hitting adjustments, specifically changing up how he’s approached hitting balls, which he believes has helped him secure more home runs.

Mercedes batted .368 in July in 28 games with 24 RBIs, and, entering Wednesday games, he was sitting at a .291 average for the season. Mercedes scored 26 runs and had 19 walks for the month.

The award marked the second Barnstormer this season to receive the recognition. First baseman Kelly Dugan was named a Co-Player of the month for May. Mercedes shared July’s honor with Long Island’s Alejandro de Aza and Gastonia’s Zach Jarett.