Shawon Dunston Jr. launched a three-run homer down the right field line to cap a six-run first inning that led Lancaster to a 9-4 win over Charleston in an Atlantic League game Tuesday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers built their lead to two games over Southern Maryland in the North Division.

Staten Island is four games back and York trails by 4 1/2.

Yeison Coca singled off Colt Webb (4-4) with one out in the first. Andretty Cordero also singled to left and Coca raced home as the ball scooted past left fielder Dwight Smith Jr.

Ariel Sandoval followed with a double for a 2-0 lead and Wilson Garcia was hit by a pitch before Sandoval stole third. Joseph Carpenter punched a single to right to score Sandoval and one out later, Dunston unloaded on Webb’s 3-2 pitch to put the Barnstormers ahead 6-0.

Garcia clubbed a leadoff homer in the bottom of the eighth and the Barnstormers scored two more before Nick Duron put the game to bed in the ninth, earning his first save.

Lancaster hosts Charleston again Wednesday night, with Dominic DiSabatino (3-8) making his first start in more than three weeks. Player-coach Joe Testa (8-4) goes for the Dirty Birds.

Fans may tune into the broadcast on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.