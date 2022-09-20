By Mike Gross

The Barnstormers are probably going to have to beat Southern Maryland pitcher Daryl Thompson to get to the Atlantic League championship series.

That’s a sobering thought, but they nearly pulled it off Tuesday, losing 2-1 in a tense, taut, playoff-worthy game game before an enthusiastic 3,379 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Game two of a best-of-five North Division series is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Clip.

Thompson, who turns 37 in November, is probably the best pitcher in Atlantic League history, at least among those for whom the league wasn’t a way station on the road elsewhere.

He has won 16 of 20 decisions this year, including 3-0 against the Barnstormers. He was brilliant for eight-plus innings in this one, although he hardly overpowered Lancaster, striking out six and getting 15 fly-ball outs, an incredible seven of them caught on the warning track.

“I could tell in BP it was going to be that kind of night,’’ said second baseman Melvin Mercedes, meaning the ball wasn’t carrying for some reason on a calm night.

Mercedes’ fourth-inning double off the wall in right was the Barnstormers’ first hit.

“He has confidence in every one of his pitches, and he gives you 110 percent of what he’s got that day,’’ Mercedes said of Thompson. “I’ve had some good at bats against him, but what makes him tough is he’s literally going to let you get yourself out.’’

Lancaster starter Oscar De La Cruz was almost as good as Thompson, and cruised through four and two-thirds innings before yielding a home run to Southern Maryland catcher Ryan Haug, a legit shot that bounced off the foul-pole netting in left.

The Crabs’ Michael Wielansky opened the sixth with a triple also down the line in left. De Le Cruz walked two of the next three - on deep counts with numerous borderline pitches - and was done for the night.

He left to warm applause, having yielded four hits and striking out four.

The Barnstormers kept fighting, as Southern Maryland got runners to scoring position in the seventh and eighth.

The Crabs managed a run in the ninth on Haug’s infield single, a single by nine-hitter Michael Baca with Haug running and flying to third. Jack Sundberg drove him in with a sac fly to left.

Lancaster managed only three hits on the night, but the last of them made it interesting in the ninth. Shawon Dunston, Jr. got a one-out walk, and Andretty Cordero, arguably the league’s MVP, smoked a double in the right-center gap, scoring Dunston.

That was the end of the night for Thompson, who had thrown 107 pitches, 81 of them strikes.

Endrys Briceno, who has emerged as a hard-throwing closer for the Crabs of late, came on and got the final out, a strikeout looking, in a tense battle with Barnstormers’ cleanup hitter Trayvon Robinson.

Gastonia rocked High Point 12-1 in game one of the South Division series, also played Tuesday.

Wednesday’s pitching matchup: lefthander Mitch Lambson (8-9, 3.60) for Southern Maryland vs. Lancaster righty Brooks Hall (6-1, 2.97).

The teams travel Thursday, with games three, four and five (if necessary) to be played at Southern Maryland Friday through Sunday.