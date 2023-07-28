Brent Teller gave Lancaster 6 1/3 innings in a strong start Thursday as the Barnstormers captured the rubber game of a series against the High Point Rockers, 4-1, at Truist Point.

The win left the Barnstormers as one of three clubs five games over .500 in the North in the second half race, joining York and Southern Maryland.

Teller (7-4) yielded four hits and one run over his evening. The right-hander walked on and struck out four. High Point’s only run came on a single behind second base by Dai-Kan Yoh that scored D.J. Burt from third in the fourth inning.

Manager Ross Peeples used Zach Warren, Nick Duron and Mike Adams to pick up the final eight outs with Adams earning his fourth save.

After scheduled High Point starter Ryan Weiss was scratched, the Rockers went with MLB veteran Neil Ramirez (1-1). He went the first two innings but allowed a leadoff homer by Chad Sedio in the second.

The Barnstormers added two runs in the third off Jeremy Rhoades. Trace Loehr was hit by a pitch to open the inning and headed toward third on a Melvin Mercedes single. John Daly’s throw from right field rolled through the infield enabling Loehr to score and Mercedes to go to second. Mercedes later scored on

Andretty Cordero’s single into center. Sedio doubled into the right field corner with two outs in the eighth. He scored on a Wilson Garcia single.

The Barnstormers will host Staten Island at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.