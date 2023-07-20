The Lancaster Barnstormers have been hitting their way out of their first-half doldrums, a trend that continued Thursday.

The club’s 8-6 defeat of the Lexington Counter Clocks was quiet by its recent, crazy standards, though.

Lancaster is 9-2 in the second half of the Atlantic League season, and has scored 100 runs in the nine wins. That’s 11.1 per game.

“I don’t know … hitting is contagious,” manager Ross Peeples said. “The guys are starting to feed off each other.’’

Lebanon County’s own Joseph Carpenter came into Thursday’s game 22 for his last 43 with three homers. Andretty Cordero came in 16 of his last 38 with two homers. Ariel Sandoval came in hitting .369 for the year, second in the AL.

But those three had just one hit each, all singles.

In fact, no Barnstormer had more than one hit except for the guy who’s been late to the party largely due to injury. Erstwhile leadoff man Shawon Dunston Jr., went 4-for-4 from the eighth spot in the lineup with a double, triple, two runs and four RBIs.

Dunston is now eight for his last 14.

“When he came back (from a hamstring injury) you could see that he hadn’t faced live pitching in a while,’’ Peeples said of Dunston. “But you could see him start to put together better at-bats, getting his confidence back.’’

The Barnstormers are healthier than they’ve been for a while, and with some roster moves, have become more of a club of multi-position interchangeable parts.

“We’ve got a bench we can play with, and I think some of the moves we’ve made have pushed some guys,’’ Peeples said.

The series with Lexington was a sweep with just one home run. Incredibly, given the bomb-friendly Clip, the Barnstormers are last in the Atlantic League with 67 homers. The absence of power lefty Kelly Dugan, who continues to struggle with a hip problem, has been a factor.

Not only does that not bother Peeples. He seemed almost pleased with it.

“I have never built the team around power and I never will,’’ he said. “I want you to be scrappy and put the bat on the ball. I stress to the guys all the time: team at-bats.

Thursday’s biggest basher was Lexington’s Thomas Dillard, who had five RBIs and three home runs, each seemingly still rising while clearing the short porch in right. It was the third three-homer game by a Barnstormers opponent in club history.

Right-hander Jeff Bain made his first start for the Barnstormers and was solid, allowing three runs in five innings. Bain was acquired July 15, after spending the early part of the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ AA affiliate in Amarillo, Tex.

Bain threw two innings against Spire City Sunday.

“I thought he competed,’’ Peeples said. “We went out there in the fifth, and he was battling.”

The Barnstormers head to York on Friday to begin a three-game weekend series with the Revolution, which lost the AL first half-pennant on a tiebreaker.

“We’ve got a good opportunity coming,’’ Peeples said. “Two big series (York and High Point), both on the road.”