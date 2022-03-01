For three days in July, the Barnstormers will belong to Lancaster and Lebanon.

The club announced a partnership with the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon Tuesday at Clipper Magazine Stadium under which, for three days in July, the Barnstormers will be named the Lebanon, … Somethings.

The “something,” is for fans to decide. The team is currently conducting a contest at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com for suggestions for a temporary Lebanon team name. Entries will be accepted now through March 15.

“There’s a lot of history between Lebanon and Lancaster with sports,’’ Barnstormers’ GM Mike Reynolds said Tuesday. “We’ve seen more and more Lebanon County residents attend Barnstormers’ games, and many of our sponsors and partners do business there.

“We’re excited about doing something that has not been done in our history and, I think, the history of (the Atlantic) league.’’

The Barnstormers will wear uniforms with the Lebanon nickname for three games with the AL’s new Staten Island franchise Friday through Sunday, July 1-3.

The top three name suggestions will be announced on March 16, when fans will be able to vote for their favorite.

The winning name will be unveiled on Friday, April 15 at a location to be announced in Lebanon County. The team will award one grand prize winner (who suggests the winning name) with 4 tickets to one of the Lebanon County Weekend games plus a $100 Barnstormers gift card, to be used for team merchandise.

Lebanon Countians will be chosen to sing the National Anthem before those games. Lebanon County youth sports teams will be recognized, and Lebanon County businesses will set up displays on the stadium concourse.

After the Sunday, July 3 game, the uniforms will be auctioned, autographed by the Barnstormers players who wore them, with proceeds benefiting the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Barnstormers’ 17th season will begin April 21 at the Gastonia (N.C.) Honey Hunters. The home opener is scheduled for April 29 with the York Revolution.