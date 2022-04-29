The Barnstormers looked delighted to put North Carolina in the rearview mirror Friday.

Lancaster opened the home season with a hitting fest and blasted York 23-7 before a crowd of over 5,614 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The run total is a club record. By four.

The Barnstormers opened the season with a 5-2 win over the Gastonia (N.C.) Honey Hunters and then dropped five straight to Gastonia and High Point (N.C.). The last two losses were unsightly, 14-0 and 13-3.

“Nothing at all,’’ manager Ross Peeples said when asked what stood out from the trip.

“We’ve got to play better and pitch better,’’ he added. “Our bullpen’s fine, I think. The starters have got to come through.

“I’m not worried about the hitting so much. That’ll come.’’

It came early and stayed Friday. The Barnstormers sent 12 to the plate in the first inning and scored six, keeping the pressure on struggling York starter Austin Nicely with three extra-base hits, a steal, a couple walks, productive outs and aggressive baserunning.

The big blows were an RBI triple by Melvin Mercedes, RBI double by Kelly Dugan and two-run double by nine-hole hitter Jake Hoover.

By the fourth, it was 13-0. Leadoff man LeDarious Clark was 3-for-3 at that point and had scored three times, No. 2 hitter Mercedes and No. 3 Colton Shaver had reached base three times and had three RBI, Hoover had two doubles and three RBI and Trace Loehr, in the eight-hole, had scored three times.

And the suspense seemed over.

Except that given the way the run-prevention piece worked out early last season and earlier this week, the suspense is never really buried.

Which brings us to Lancaster starter Brent Teller, who stifled York through four innings before allowing one earned run in the fourth. He struck out seven, walked two and, critically as always at the Clip Joint, kept the ball in the ballpark.

This after Teller allowed eight runs in one-and-a-third innings at Gastonia Sunday.

The bullpen held up its end of the bargain, as Oscar De La Cruz and Marc Rzepczynski combined to throw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

The pen did falter in the ninth, allowing five runs, issuing five walks and forcing Peebles to make a pitching change to get the final out.

But the hitting did not stop.

Dugan sent a towering, three-run home run to center in the sixth.

It got a bit absurd in the eighth, when the Barnstormers sent 12 more to the plate and scored seven, and Dugan had another RBI double.

Clark finished 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBI, Shaver 3-for-5 and Dugan 3-for-6 with six RBI.

It probably won’t be this easy Saturday, when the series resumes at 6:30 p.m., Nile Ball starting on the mound for Lancaster vs. Jorge Martinez.