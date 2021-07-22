A long, erratic homestand ended with a step in the right direction for the Barnstormers Thursday.

Lancaster got an 11-strikeout performance from starting pitcher Dominic DiSabatino and held on to beat High Point 6-4 Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“We know we’re not where we want to be,’’ manager Ross Peeples said, “but I feel like we’re getting a little better.’’

DiSabatino has become a story. Earmarked for the bullpen at the beginning of the season, he joined the rotation once it was gutted by big league organizations, and now leads the AL in wins, seven, including six straight decisions.

He had eight strikeouts, as many as any Barnstormer has had since opening day, by the fourth inning, and finished with a six-inning four-hitter, allowing one run and walking two.

DiSabatino threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 25 batters he faced. That set up his formidable changeup and slider, which missed a lot of bats.

“This was his best outing, and I showed him why,’’ Peeples said. “You throw strike one that often, you get ahead that much, and you will be successful.’’

DiSabatino left with a 4-1 lead that became 6-1. High Point scored three in the eighth, bringing the tying run to the plate with just one out before set-up reliever Gabriel Moya got a strikeout and induced a pop-up.

Lancaster third baseman Nick Shumpert singled home two runs in the second inning with a sharp piece of hitting, stroking a well-located, low-and-way pitch up the middle with two strikes.

Later, Shumpert made a key defensive play, cutting down High Point’s Michael Gulino at the plate after Gulino tried to score on a soft bouncer with one out in the seventh.

Critically, the Barnstormers then scored two in the seventh, on doubles by Anthony Perino and Cleulius Rondon and Blake Allemand’s RBI single.

Lancaster also got a solo home run from Caleb Gindl, his 17th of the year, good for a tie for the league lead. Gindl is now tied for fourth in club history, with Jeremy Todd, with 59 career homers.

Gindl and Allemand had two hits each, Gindl scoring twice.

Lancaster went 7-8 on a homestand of 15 games in 17 days. It is 24-26, six games back of Long Island in the AL’s North Division.

It was “Day Camp,’’ day at the Clip Thursday, and the crowd of 3,321 - for a rare 11 a.m. start on a gorgeous, balmy day - seemed to consist mostly of kids in camp-logo t-shirts.

Thursday night, the Barnstormers embarked on a nine-hour bus ride to Lexington, Ky., where they’ll begin a six-day road trip with a three-game series with the Lexington Legends, who at 29-17 own the Atlantic League’s best record.

Second baseman Melvin Mercedes, one of the team’s best players through the season’s first two months, will make the trip to Lexington but likely not play beyond a pinch-running role, at least for a while, due to a hand or wrist injury sustained Sunday.

The club will also be without 1B/OF Blake Gailen, playing for Israel in the Olympic Games. Allemand remains hampered with a hip injury, although he’s playing.

“We’re a little banged up,’’ Peeples said. “So I hope we can get everybody right. But the big thing is to come ready to play every day. That’s the key, and half of that’s between your ears.’’