The Barnstormers’ game with Spire City was suspended by thunderstorms Sunday, with the Ghost Hounds leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Under a new Atlantic League rule adopted this season, the game will be resumed at the point of suspension on Friday, when the Ghost Hounds will be back in Lancaster for a weekend series.

Spire City starting pitcher Jake Fisher allowed only one hit, a single, before play was halted. Lancaster starter Bret Clarke was perfect until allowing an infield single with one out in the third.

Then things unraveled. The Hounds scored on a single, a wild pitch and bouncer off third baseman Trace Loehr’s glove, with the infield drawn in, by Leobaldo Cabrera.

Kole Cottom ripped a two-run homer to right-center in the fourth.

The Atlantic League’s half-pennant format is a reprieve for the Barnstormers, who ended the first half foundering, at 24-37, having lost six straight.

They opened the second half with a rejuvenating 17-4 blowout of Spire City Saturday. A year ago, Lancaster dominated the second half on the way to the AL championship.

Sunday’s suspension eased the Barnstormers’ travel schedule, if only slightly. They’ll play a doubleheader starting at noon Monday at Southern Maryland. Those games that will actually count in the first-half standings, since that’s when they were originally scheduled. Southern Maryland was until last week in contention for the first-half title.

After Monday’s doubleheader, the Barnstormers will travel to Long Island - roughly a six-hour bus haul - to begin a three-game series with the Ducks at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The Barnstormers have one scheduled scheduled day off between now and Aug. 7.

Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ manager, announced that he is about to sign two unnamed pitchers, each of whom will start one of Monday’s games in Southern Maryland.