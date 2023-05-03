A night after picking up their 2022 championship rings and their first victory of 2023, the Lancaster Barnstormers couldn't get much of anything cooking in Atlantic League baseball action Wednesday.

As the pitching staff threw the ball 205 times, visiting York put forth 24 baserunners that notched scores in six different innings at Clipper Magazine Stadium, and the Revolution took the second game of the season's first War of the Roses series, 10-4. Trent Giambrone and Alejandro Rivero drove in four runs apiece for the Revs.

York shortstop Trent Giambrone broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, burning Stormers reliever Bret Clarke for an RBI double off the fence in right-center to score Drew Mendoza. Tyler LaPorte (0-1) had walked Mendoza to start the inning. Later, after an error kept York alive in the fifth, it was Giambrone who notched a two-run single to center, followed by Rivero's base hit to right to drive in another, as York grabbed a 5-1 advantage.

Rivero blasted a two-run homer in the seventh off Donald Goodson.

Shawon Dunston Jr. drew three walks, stole two bases and scored three times for the Barnstormers in the defeat. Trayvon Robinson hit a two-run single into left in the bottom of the seventh to cut the York lead to 8-4.

Nelvin Correa (1-0) allowed one unearned run in two innings of work to record the win after taking over from emergency starter Denson Hull, who lasted four innings.

The Barnstormers and Revolution will conclude the three-game series in a 6:30 p.m. start Thursday back at the Clip. Lancaster will start right-hander Brandyn Sittinger (0-1) on the mound against York right-hander Jorge Martinez (0-1).