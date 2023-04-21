Joseph Carpenter went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and made a run-saving play for the final out as the Lancaster Barnstormers defeated the traveling Black Sox squad 5-3 Thursday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was the Barnstormers’ second spring training game, which was shortened to eight innings. They are 2-0 on the exhibition schedule.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Ariel Sandoval beat out an infield single and stole second base for Lancaster. One out later, Carpenter moved Sandoval to third with a single to right, and when the throw from the outfield escaped the infielders, Sandoval scored and Carpenter advanced to second. One out later, Jake Hoover doubled in Carpenter to gave the Barnstormers a lead they never relinquished.

Sandoval doubled to open the fourth and scored on Carpenter’s second single of the afternoon, then slammed a two-run homer to left to make it 5-1.

Black Sox DH Colin Miner crushed a two-run homer to left in the seventh to end the scoring.

In the eighth and runners at first and second, Carpenter made a diving stop to his right on a sharp grounder by Nick McCurdy and turned it into the final out of the game.

The Barnstormers head to York Friday for a 2 p.m. contest. They are scheduled to open the regular season on Friday, April 28 at Southern Maryland, and their home opener is May 2.