Twenty innings in 24 hours — not an easy task for a beat-up ball club.

But to Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples, that wasn’t the main problem anymore. There’s been something missing from his team these days — swag.

“They call it swag these days — we’ve gotta go out there and we’ve got to play with a little swag. We’ve got to play with some energy,” Peeples said between games of an early doubleheader Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster had just fallen 4-1 to the Gastonia Honey Hunters in Game 1 before finding a little bit of that missing swag in a 6-2 Game 2 win.

That second game of the day marked the third straight contest in which the Barnstormers (19-27) and Honey Hunters played a shortened version of baseball. On Wednesday, rain caused a planned nine-inning game to be just six full innings. And in the scheduled doubleheader Thursday, each contest weighed in at seven innings.

Similar to Wednesday, the Stormers put themselves in an early hole as play began Thursday.

Lancaster starter Nile Ball put away his first two batters of the game, but allowed a walk and a single to put some Honey Hunters on base.

Gastonia first baseman Curtis Terry made him pay, bringing in a run on a bloop single to left. Scott Manea continued the two-out rally by ripping a single up the middle to score two, quickly making it a 3-0 ballgame.

“Earlier, he was leaving some balls up,” Peeples said of Ball’s performance. “He got a little rhythm later in the game, and that’s all you can ask. We just got to swing the bats better.”

A double off the bat of a blazing-hot Ariel Sandoval (5 for his last 5) helped get the only Barnstormers run home in the second inning. Sandoval had two of Lancaster’s three hits in the game.

The Honey Hunters returned the favor with a run in the top of the third, as Trace Loehr opted to turn two with the bases loaded, allowing a Gastonia run to score.

It was Loehr’s first game in nearly a month, after he suffered a massive gash to his knee during a game in May.

From there, it was a quick and quiet game. Yeison Coca was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing with an umpire, forcing Peeples to move the speedy Melvin Mercedes from center field to second base.

“It’s great to have guys like that, that can go out there and fill in where they need to,” Peeples said of Mercedes.

Through injuries and a packed schedule, Lancaster has been forced to find some positional flexibility lately. Mercedes has been possibly the biggest victim of the short-handedness, spending time in both the infield and outfield.

“(Mercedes) is a good athlete, he’s a veteran guy and he’s got a very good baseball IQ,” Peeples said.

Ball went six innings with four earned runs, while Honey Hunters starter Ryan Conroy struck out four Barnstormers in his five innings.

Gastonia’s Carlos Franco, the Atlantic League leader in batting average (.369) continued to tear the cover off the ball, going 3-for-3.

In the day’s second contest, Bret Clarke and three of his Lancaster bullpen mates combined to check Gastonia on four hits en route to the win.

Sam Gaviglio (0-1) matched Clarke over the first two innings, retiring the first seven Lancaster batters before Jake Hoover doubled over the head of left fielder Zach Jarrett. Coca drew a walk, and Mercedes and Andretty Cordero each grounded a single into left to score a run. One out later, Sandoval lined an RBI single into left for a 3-0 edge.

The Honey Hunters got one back off Clarke, who was making his first start of the season, with a leadoff homer to left center in the bottom of the third. That run was matched by the Barnstormers, who were playing as the road squad, on Jack Conley’s double in the top of the fourth.

Clarke left in the bottom of the fourth after hitting Luis Curbelo and yielding an infield single to Alexis Olmeda with one out. Zach Warren took over and induced a 3-6-1 double play by Davidson to get out of the threat.Wilson Garcia put the game away with a two-run homer to right center in the fifth.

Mike Adams (2-2) got the win, throwing two innings of one-hit relief.

• The Lancaster Barnstormers contributed to this report.