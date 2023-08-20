For the second straight night, Lancaster and Southern Maryland went into the ninth inning of their Atlantic League game tied.

The second time around, Southern Maryland’s defense came through and the Blue Crabs defeated the Barnstormers 3-2 in 10 innings.

Khalil Lee staked the Blue Crabs to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning with a single to left off Brent Teller. Lancaster answered on Andretty Cordero’s two-run homer, a liner to left center in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jack Sundberg singled off Melvin Mercedes’ glove in the right side hole for the game-winner off Zach Warren (1-4).