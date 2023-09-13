Lancaster built its biggest inning of the season, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 14-8 victory over Long Island Tuesday evening in an Atlantic League game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With York and Southern Maryland also winning, the Barnstormers remained 1 1/2 games ahead of the Blue Crabs and 2 1/2 ahead of the Revolution.

Lancaster’s magic number with both teams dropped to four. In addition, Lancaster sliced its magic number with Long Island to two.

Trailing 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Barnstormers rallied against Augie Voight (0-1). Wilson Garcia opened the inning with a double to right-center, and Trayvon Robinson and Joseph Carpenter walked to load the bases. Two runs came on a sacrifice and groundout.

Melvin Mercedes singled to make it 6-4 and Andretty Cordero singled to make it 6-5. Voight left after walking Ariel Sandoval to load the bags and Garcia then hit a rare three-run single on a drive off the boards in right.