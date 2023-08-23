Melvin Mercedes and Joseph Carpenter each homered to pace a 17-hit attack as Lancaster routed York 14-4 in an Atlantic League Game Tuesday at WellSpan Park.

The Barnstormers remained one game ahead of the Staten Island FerryHawks in the North Division standings. York fell 4½ games behind in fourth place.

Mercedes opened the game with a homer off Pedro Vasquez (7-2), his seventh of the year and the Barnstormers were never caught.

Carpenter hit his fourth home run on the road trip and has a team-leading total of 15.

Mercedes reached base for the 22nd straight game and Andretty Cordero collected his 35th double and his 91st and 92nd RBIs.

The Barnstormers will send Jeff Bain (4-2) to the hill Wednesday night against right-hander Andrew Cabezas (1-3).