As the Barnstormers were breaking open their game with Long Island Sunday, the club’s Twitter feed proclaimed, “Six singles. Seven runs. One inning. That's small ball to PERFECTION, folks.’’

Since the inning in question included a strikeout with a bunt attempt on strike three, “perfection,’’ might be a bit strong, but no matter. String enough hits together, and every offensive approach looks like genius.

The Barnstormers batted the Ducks into submission, racking up 16 hits in an 11-5 win to end a 10-game homestand at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The game was called by umpires after a 20-minute rain delay, punctuated by thunder, with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. The final pitch of the day was hit for a three-run home run by Long Island’s Alejandro de Aza.

Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples wasn’t quibbling.

“The way we are health-wise, man, we’ve got to take every win we can get,’’ he said.

Yes, the injuries continue. Kelly Dugan and Joseph Carpenter, both 1B/DH-types, are out for at least the next couple days, and outfielder Arial Sandoval, battling injuries all season, came up with a wrist issue and left Sunday’s game, to go with ongoing lower-body issues.

Still out, now for most of the season, is leadoff-man/CF Shawon Dunston, Jr. That means Melvin Mercedes, last year’s Atlantic League all-star second baseman, is currently the Barnstormers’ very good CF, and had another strong game Sunday at plate (2-2, reached base all four times) and in the field.

And that’s why Yeison Coca, brought here as a utility infield glove man, has become the everyday 2B. Bonus: Coca has also hit some, more than some in this case, when he went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Sixteen hits may not heal all wounds, but they ease all discomfort.

Trace Loehr doubled, Mercedes singled and Andretty Cordero doubled to lead off the Lancaster second, followed by Wilson Garcia’s one-out single and an RBI grund ball, and it was 3-0.

The Barnstormers broke it open in the fifth, which yielded seven runs on six singles, a walk and a hit batter, the RBIs coming from Jack Conley, Coca, Loehr and shortstop Jake Hoover, who also made two superb defensive plays.

The Barnstormers (21-28) are still far from contention. The just-completed homestand was 5-5.

Yet the starting pitching remains solid; Brent Teller allowed two runs in seven innings Sunday. The late-inning bullpen features three guys - Andrew Lee, Tyler LaPointe and Jesus Liranzo - who bring fastballs that approach 100 mph.

(Liranzo, an ex-Orioles’ farmhand, he has a 0.90 ERA and 18 strikeouts since he got here May 28. He authored an “immaculate inning,’’ - one inning, three strikeouts, nine pitches - at Charlestown June 17.)

And the lineup, if healthy, seems as good on paper as the one that tore through the AL last summer.

Again, that’s if healthy.

“It seems like every time we get somebody back, somebody else goes down, or somebody re-aggravates something,’’ Peeples said. “If we can get everybody together, I think we can get some things done.’’

The Barnstormers begin a six-game road swing Tuesday in Lexington, Ky. The club returns home July 4, and 12 of the Barnstormers’ next 15 games will be here.