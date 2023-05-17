Cristian Santana unloaded a pair of three-run homers and Staten Island turned three critical double plays as the FerryHawks defeated the host Lancaster Barnstormers 10-5 Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Lancaster (4-12) while Staten Island (5-9) picked up its third straight win.

Santana gave the FerryHawks a lead they never lost in the fourth. After Jack Elliott drove in home Adrian Sanchez with a two-out single and Luis Castro walked, Santana drilled the first of his two blasts deep to right-center off Brandyn Sittinger (1-3) for a 4-2 edge.

Ricardo Cespedes chimed in with a solo homer in the fifth, which was countered by a long ball off the bat of Melvin Mercedes.

The Barnstormers had a chance to retake control of the game in the seventh. Reliever Anthony Quattrocchi walked Chris Proctor and hit Jack Conley within his first six pitches. Jake Hoover popped up a bunt before Trace Loehr walked to load the bases.