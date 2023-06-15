The Lancaster Barnstormers had their chances Thursday night in York.

No winning rallies came their way.

In the end at Wellspan Park, Lancaster left the tying runs on base in each of the final two innings, and host York handed the Stormers a 5-3 defeat — Lancaster’s fourth straight loss.

Down 5-1, Trayvon Robinson and pinch hitter Marshall Rich hit back-to-back singles to start the Lancaster eighth. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, and Joseph Carpenter sent Robinson home with a grounder to third.

Jack Conley walked, and a wild pitch by York’s Andrew Gross moved the runners into scoring position. Jake Hoover singled off York third baseman Alejandro Rivero’s glove, but the rally went no further.

In the ninth, Andretty Cordero and Robinson singled for Lancaster, but Victor Capellan induced the final two outs for his eighth save.

Carlos Espinal (3-1) worked five scoreless innings for York, yielding five hits and a run to earn the win.

Tonight, Lancaster opens a 10-game homestand with a series against Charleston. The Stormers will start Dominic DiSabatino (3-1) against Charleston right-hander Troy Bacon (1-2).