The Barnstormers pounced on a York defensive mistake and leveraged it for a 4-2 win over the York Revolution at Clipper Magazine Stadium Wednesday.

It was a mostly routine game until the strange, dense and dramatic final outs. The last of those came when Lancaster outfielder Shawon Dunston, having just moved from left field to center (more on that later), hauled in a drive by J.C. Encarnacion that was, perhaps, a few feet short of a three-run homer and 5-4 York lead.

That turned into a game-ending double play.

The win was the first for Lancaster (1-1, 30-38 overall) of the second half of the Atlantic League season. After a half-season of injuries and other, myriad roster issues, the Barnstormers were about to have a full roster for the first time Thursday, with outfielder Devon Torrence returning Thursday from dealing with a family matter.

“I think it’s the best thing in the world,’’ manager Ross Peeples said before the game, of the two-half format and the July re-boot it offers.

“We got some guys healthy, and we’ve picked up some guys. I would definitely say some things are falling into place.’’

But Wednesday’s win came at a price - the decisive eighth inning included an apparent injury that led to LeDarious Clark, an everyday outfielder, being carried off the field by teammates.

It looked serious. That’s why Dunston was in center in the ninth.

Dunston, son of the former major-leaguer of the same name, has been big since he was signed June 9. He’s a pencil-in everyday leadoff man who had three hits and two stolen bases Wednesday.

“One of the things I like is the way he prepares and how focused he is,’’ Peeples said.

“He’s the first one in the cage every day. He’s out there 30-40 minutes before game time, getting his mind right. He’s been everything we were looking for.’’

Dunston has played center every game since he’s been here, until Wednesday, when he started in left, with Clark in center.

“I don’t care where I play or where I hit in the lineup,’’ he said afterward. “Just as long as I can be out there every day.’’

Clark started the eccentric bottom of the eighth with a bouncer to the hole in short on which York’s Elmer Reyes made a fine play, but the fleet Clark beat it out.

Colton Shaver, followed with a bouncer toward second on a hit-and-run.

With Clark, two infielders and the ball converged at the bag, Clark opted to slide at the last instant, and did so awkwardly, with one leg jamming against second base.

Barnstormers’ spokesman Dave Collins said Clark sustained an ankle injury, and x-rays would be taken Thursday.

Trayvon Robinson then bunted the runners to second and third. York drew its infield in, and Anderson Feliz sent a sharp bouncer to second. York’s Yefri Perez fielded it cleanly, but the throw bounced at the plate and away, allowing pinch runner Trace Loehr and Shaver to score.

York answered in the ninth with a leadoff walk by Carlos Franco, among the AL’s top power bats, whom the Barnstormers managed to keep in mostly in check. An out later, Josue Herrera lined a 98 m.p.h fastball from Lancaster closer West Tunnel into center for a single.

Then came Encarnacion’s shot to center. Dunston said he thought it would have hit, not cleared, the wall if he hadn’t caught it.

“He hit it good,’’ Dunston said. “I just thought, I got to get a beam on it, and I hope it stays in the ballpark.’’

Lancaster pitched well, as it has mostly done of late. Starter Erik Manoah allowed just one baserunner through five innings. He got into trouble in the sixth, but the bullpen (Josh Graham, Scott Shuman and Tunnel) held down the fort.

The series with York continues Thursday, righty Oscar De La Cruz starting on the mound for the Barnstormers.