Kelly Dugan stood at the plate at Clipper Magazine Stadium Saturday, his stance open, his bat cocked toward the right field fence at Clipper Magazine Stadium he has cleared with dozens of baseballs.

In came a fastball, a little up, a little in, and then a little gone, a two-run homer, during the Barnstormers exhibition game with the independent Black Sox.

It’s a look Lancaster Barnstormers fans have grown to love during Dugan’s two-plus years here.

Last June, Dugan was hitting .326 with a Babe Ruthian 1.105 OPS and 21 home runs in 62 games when he broke his foot, ending his season.

The Barnstormers, repeatedly retooled by manager Ross Peeples, soon hit a neck-snapping fifth gear, winning 54 games after July 1 and rolling to the Atlantic League championship.

Dugan watched quietly, rehabbing after surgery, at his home in Los Angeles.

“It stunk to not be here,’’ he said. “I missed it, but I was really happy to see these guys pull together. They took the pressure off themselves.’’

The 2023 Barnstormers look a lot like the 2022 edition. The everyday lineup and even the batting order - Shawon Dunston, Jr., Melvin Mercedes, Trayvon Robinson, Jake Hoover, Trace Loehr, et al - that opens this season Friday at Southern Maryland - could virtually be lifted from a ‘22 scorebook.

But that team didn’t have a middle-of-the-order power bat like Dugan down the stretch. It didn’t have pitchers with recent big-league experience like Trace Lakins and Jacob Lemione.

At least at this point a year ago, it didn’t have the intangibles that developed over time to the point that Peeples said, “We started to play for each other. We started loving on each other, playing for each other and, next thing you know, everybody’s a believer.’’

Peeples said Wednesday, after the Barnstormers’ first preseason game, with Southern Maryland, that he thinks they’re closer to that now.

“I’m a firm believer what happens in the clubhouse translates to the field,’’ he said. “The camaraderie is definitely a little better to start off this year than it was last year at this point.’’

The pitching staff, which includes 17 at the moment, does not include an obvious analog for Oscar De La Cruz, the massive (6-6, 250) righthander who emerged as an ace last summer, earned the AL’s playoff MVP award and is now in the Mexican League. Nile Ball, a top-line starter a year ago, is back.

Peeples said he’ll have to cut a couple pitchers and add a position player or two before opening day. The perennial visa issues have kept a couple guys from arriving yet, at least one of them, utility man Andretty Cordero, a critical piece

Then there’s the local kid who’s been the talk on the spring: Cedar Crest and University of Delaware alum Joseph Carpenter, who had two three-hit games this week, including three doubles and a home run.

Carpenter joined the Barnstormers after his college season ended last year and had a limited role, but Peeples admitted, “He’s showing me something. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles a (long) season. Keep an eye on him.’’

Yesterday was the team’s annual FanFest, including free admission to the game, kids playing catching on the field before the game and running the bases after it, and an autograph session on the field.

General Manager Mike Reynolds said the championship season appears to have has an impact on the business.

“I’ve always believed what happened last year doesn’t necessarily carry over, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised,’’ he said. “(Sales of) all our ticket plans are up.’’

The home opener, vs. the neighboring rival York Revolution, is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.